THE LIST drawn up by the Ministry of Health, several Marches present. Another series of decisions for the extension of professional appointments to retired doctors in the hospitals of Macerata, Civitanova, Recanati and Camerino/San Severino. Meanwhile, the CGIL intervenes on the issue of entrusting shifts in the emergency rooms to a coop and is a rejection on all fronts with accusations against the regional health company of bad organization

Of Luca Patrassi

The Ministry of Health has just published the list of subjects suitable for the appointment of director general of local health authorities, hospitals and other bodies of the national health service. Dozens of pages full of names and indications, many were already present in the last list. New entries were expected, perhaps even in the Region, but there are no sensational news, not even small ones.

Among the Marches present there are Alberto Carelli, Gilberto Gentili, Mara Buccolini, Gianni Genga, Michele Caporossi, Pierluigi Gigliucci, Alessandro Maccioni, Nicola Nardella, Riccardo Paoli, Giovanni Faccenda, Fabrizio Trobbiani, Maria Capalbo, Nadia Storti, Alessandro Marini, Antonio Draissi, Roberto Grinta, Antonello Maraldo. then there is the Lombard Marco Gozzini, current manager of the Marche Region. The current sub commissioner of Area Vasta 3 Daniela Corsi is not there while that of Av5 Massimo Esposito is present but can be appointed in regions with less than half a million inhabitants, and this is not the case in the Marche. Obviously, anyone around Italy can be nominated, as long as they are included in the aforementioned list.

To return to the things of our house, therefore to the Av3, decisions to extend the appointments of retired doctors have flourished again. It thus turns out that the first aid and long-term care point of the Recanati hospital is suffering from personnel (not only patients, therefore) which Dr. was assigned Diego Tummarelloborn in 1946, at a salary of 60 euros per hour for 30 hours a week until June 2023. The same type of contract for Stanislao Pecorella, born in 1959, assigned to the Medicine unit of the San Severino hospital. Extension until June for the Covid 19 vaccination activity for Enrico Caraceni (born in 1953) e Benedetta Ferretti (class of 1957). Another series of extensions, this time for a month, a Paul Manciola (born in 1951) in the Camerino/San Severino Emergency Department, a Massimo Rossi (1949) for the Camerino/San Severino Emergency Department, a Gaetano Raccosta (1947) for Nephrology of Civitanova, a Ludovico Ercoli (1954) for Respiratory Apparatus Diseases Macerata, Gilberto Sassaroli (1956) Anesthesia and Intensive Care Camerino/San Severino, Raffaele Pontani (1948) Anesthesia and Intensive Care Camerino/San Severino, Sergio Giorgetti (1957) Hospice San Severino, Terenzio Carboni (1955) Neurology Macerata, Roberto Gobbato (1956) Macerata Neurology. On the other hand, the recruitment of Dr. Claudia Cesari who was in the ranking of the competition for ophthalmology announced by the Inca is open-ended. In the end assigned the five-year role of director of Hygiene in the production, transformation, marketing, conservation and transport of food of animal origin to Dr. Maurizio Catitti.

Meanwhile, the CGIL of Macerata is taking a position on the front of the assignment of shifts in the emergency rooms to a coop of Macerata hospitals (read the article) and it was an unreserved rejection in all respects. «This choice – notes the union – is not only questionable but indicative of bad organization and related programming. In fact, it would be necessary to take strong actions to make up for the shortage of medical personnel, acting both from an economic and a qualitative point of view in the workplace, while competitions are still being announced, in most cases, for a fixed term for the recruitment of doctors with the result of discouraging professionals from visiting this Vast Area». As for wanting to turn to private cooperatives, the CGIL observes: «Unfortunately, the activity of private cooperatives often takes place within a framework of poor regulatory control with the risk that it is not clear who then flows into them. Recourse to the private sector also risks encouraging the provision of low quality services and inappropriate responses to citizens since while in the public a specialization is required to carry out one’s work in the emergency sector, the service “purchased” through the cooperative can be provided by a doctor with only one year’s experience in the Emergency Department using the exceptions provided for by the Covid emergency legislation”. The consequences according to the CGIL: «The scenario that we will be faced with will therefore be that of having less qualified professionals within the same service but with a higher cost than specialized colleagues and public service employees. All of this cannot be passed off as normal. We ask that the resources used to privatize public health sectors are instead invested to enhance and encourage the professionals employed by the public health system, which must be safeguarded as a common good capable of guaranteeing the universality of services to all citizens. The medical emergency does not only concern the Emergency Department but also other specialties and if there is not a forward-looking vision of the system, adequate planning and organization, there is the risk of exceeding the point of no return. We need to act immediately, the time has already expired ».