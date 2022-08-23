New look for Officina 25 Training Club, the gym in via Acquacalda in Lugo. In recent weeks, a major renovation has affected the large central hall: over 300 square meters of space for training of all kinds. On Monday the renovated rooms were inaugurated in the presence of the mayor Davide Ranalli.

“Now the spaces are more orderly, functional and modern – explains Gian Paolo Pedna, who manages the structure together with Simone Panzavolta and Nicola Bosi, with Fabrizio Bravetti as president of the company – In recent years we had already renovated the smaller course rooms: the fighting room for kick boxing, the indoor cycling room, the holistic room for yoga and courses for women, the strong room for strengthening muscle mass. The large central room remained to be redeveloped. The renovation was already planned before Covid, but we had to leave it stalled for two years. Now we have completed the work, also changing the entire fleet of fitness machines and making the room a comfortable environment in which to move, release stress, recover energy and functionality. watchful eye of our trainers “.