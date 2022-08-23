With the rapid development of science and technology , human beings continue to excavate deeper cosmic mysteries. Scientists yesterday (22) released the latest photos of Jupiter taken by the James Webb Space Telescope in July. The largest feature of Jupiter can be seen in the picture. The “Great Red Spot” is clearly visible, as well as the Northern Lights and Southern Lights.

Jupiter is the “largest planet in the solar system”, and many scientists have long wanted to unravel its mystery. According to the British “Guardian” report, the world‘s newest and largest James Webb Space Telescope captured the peculiar view of Jupiter in July in an unprecedented way, and the public can clearly see Jupiter’s northern lights, southern lights, Rotating polar haze, etc., and Jupiter’s appearance feature “Great Red Spot” is even more obvious. It is a persistent space storm that is enough to devour the earth. The scale is about two to three Earths. Knowing the existence of the “Great Red Spot”.

Scientists have released the latest images of Jupiter captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. (Picture/Photo taken from NASA’s official website)

Another wide-angle photo is even more stunning, showing the faint halo around Jupiter and two small moons in the background of the galaxy, the report said. Imke de Pater, an astronomer at the University of California, Berkeley, said in a statement, “We’ve never seen a Jupiter like this before, it’s incredible. I have to be honest, we didn’t think about the results at all. would be so good.”

After NASA posted a beautiful photo of Jupiter on Twitter, many netizens were also deeply moved, “This is really beautiful”, “I have set it up as a tablecloth”, “This is obviously the best shot I have ever taken. A good time”, “Jupiter has always been my favorite, wish I could live there”.