The Medicine that our grandparents studied: A glimpse into the past at the Museum of the History of Medicine and Health of Extremadura

The Museum of the History of Medicine and Health of Extremadura is currently hosting an exhibition titled ‘The Medicine that our grandparents studied’. This exhibition, which will run until October, is being held in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Extremadura to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The exhibition showcases Medicine books from the early 20th century, providing visitors with a glimpse into the past and highlighting the changes and advancements in the field over time. The collection includes books by renowned figures such as Santiago Ramón y Cajal and Jiménez Díaz, as well as works by foreign doctors from France and Germany.

In addition to the books, the exhibition also features various documents, including medical advertisements, brochures on childcare and pregnancy care, and even doctor’s notes. Dr. Gabriel Martín has contributed a showcase dedicated to the family doctor, displaying items that belonged to Dr. Eladio Gutiérrez. These items offer insights into the study of Medicine and the journey to becoming a doctor.

One notable aspect of the exhibition is the inclusion of personal documents from a doctor, which were reviewed and shared by his own grandson, who is also a doctor and professor, Luis Miguel Luengo Pérez. This adds a personal touch to the exhibition, allowing visitors to connect with the history and experiences of medical professionals.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition saw the participation of Francisco José Vaz Leal, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the UEX, Francisca Lourdes Márquez Pérez, the president of the Extremadura Academy of Medicine, and Juan Carlos Fernández Calderón, the mayor of Zafra. Mayor Calderón emphasized the educational value of the museum and pledged to work towards increasing its visibility and implementing improvements.

Visitors can explore the exhibition until October 6 at the Museum of Medicine and Health, during its regular opening hours. This exhibition provides a unique opportunity to delve into the rich history of medicine and witness its evolution over time.

