Home » D1(F) J1: Women’s Asko and Believer impressive at the start, all the results
News

D1(F) J1: Women’s Asko and Believer impressive at the start, all the results

by admin
D1(F) J1: Women’s Asko and Believer impressive at the start, all the results

The first division women’s football championship season 2022-2023 started this Saturday throughout the national territory. Of the six games scheduled, five have been played. Asko Feminine in Pool and Believer FC in Pool A made a strong impression at the start.

It was with a victory of three goals to nil that Asko Feminine began the season. Thanks to a brace from captain Kayaba Tatiana and a goal from Alice Kpandjapou, Kara’s club won 3-0 against New Star FC. Djabir FC on the smallest of scores pinned Gazelle FC 1 goal to 0. Étoile Feminine and Pilotes FC separate back to back with a score of zero goals everywhere.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

In Pool A, runners-up Athlèta beat US Amou 1-0. Bielever FC took over Winners Girls FC. Due to bad weather, the Match between Ahé FC and Tempête FC did not go to term and was interrupted in the 10th minute. Here are the results :

Pool A

Believer FC 3 vs 0 Winner Girls

Us Amou 0 vs 1 Athleta

Ahé FC vs Tempête FC (Discontinued)

Pool B

Gazelle 0 vs 1 Djabir

Female Star 0 vs 0 Drivers

New Star 0 vs 3 Asko féminine

It should be noted that the defending champion, the Friends of the World Academy was at rest for this first day

See also  The Minister of Agriculture receives an appeal from Sidi Kassem

You may also like

The conclusions of the meeting between Petro and...

Colombia and Brazil want to protect the rainforest...

The state says, “The poor will pay the...

Manhattan Judge Blocks Minimum Wage Law for Food...

Entrepreneur, sign up! Open call to finance projects...

Innovative Youth: Empowering Traditional Culture in the Modern...

Wimbledon: Zverev fails at Berrettini

Police fear presence of armed groups on the...

Evaluation of the Investment Taxation Reform Act (BMF)

“Jay Chou concept stock” Superstar Legend plans to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy