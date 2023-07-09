D1(F) J1: Women’s Asko and Believer impressive at the start, all the results

The first division women’s football championship season 2022-2023 started this Saturday throughout the national territory. Of the six games scheduled, five have been played. Asko Feminine in Pool and Believer FC in Pool A made a strong impression at the start.

It was with a victory of three goals to nil that Asko Feminine began the season. Thanks to a brace from captain Kayaba Tatiana and a goal from Alice Kpandjapou, Kara’s club won 3-0 against New Star FC. Djabir FC on the smallest of scores pinned Gazelle FC 1 goal to 0. Étoile Feminine and Pilotes FC separate back to back with a score of zero goals everywhere.

In Pool A, runners-up Athlèta beat US Amou 1-0. Bielever FC took over Winners Girls FC. Due to bad weather, the Match between Ahé FC and Tempête FC did not go to term and was interrupted in the 10th minute. Here are the results :

Pool A

Believer FC 3 vs 0 Winner Girls

Us Amou 0 vs 1 Athleta

Ahé FC vs Tempête FC (Discontinued)

Pool B

Gazelle 0 vs 1 Djabir

Female Star 0 vs 0 Drivers

New Star 0 vs 3 Asko féminine

It should be noted that the defending champion, the Friends of the World Academy was at rest for this first day

