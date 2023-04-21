The minimalist nail trend looks so classy

With the rising temperatures outside, our desire for brighter and more colorful looks increases – and of course this also applies to our fingernails. Trendy patterns, bright hues and playful designs – spring’s nail trends are more versatile than they’ve been in a long time and we can’t wait to try them all. However, the fashion world never sleeps and in the last few days a new nail design has been making waves on social media. Attention all vanilla girls – vanilla chrome nails are already being hailed as the coolest nail trend of 2023 and have taken our hearts by storm. But enough talking – read on and call the nail salon today!

Vanilla Chrome Nails as a nail trend in spring 2023

We have already shown you some of the latest nail trends for spring 2023, such as lipliner nails. All women who prefer things to be simpler can count themselves lucky, because minimalist nail designs are setting the tone in terms of trends this year. As the name suggests, Vanilla Chrome Nails are a new twist on the popular Chrome Nails we all know and love. Responsible for all the hype is TikTok influencer @thehotblendofficial, who shows users how to easily achieve the trendy look at home. The video has now received more than 5 million views and numerous users are raving about Vanilla Chrome Nails right now.

Whether as elegant wedding nails 2023 or for a minimalist everyday look – Vanilla Chrome Nails give our hands a wonderfully subtle, shimmering touch and feel incredibly elegant. One user wrote that the nails “look like real little pearls” and another commented that the nail design would be perfect for a chic bridal manicure. And the best? Vanilla Chrome Nails look very different in daylight than in the dark and are always a real eye-catcher. That’s reason enough to try the nail trend next time, right?

Make Vanilla Chrome Nails yourself: This is how you achieve the look

Vanilla Chrome Nails as a nail trend in spring 2023 are one of those nail designs that seem super complicated at first glance, but are actually very easy to imitate. In her TikTok video, the influencer @thehotblendofficial shows us step-by-step how to get the look ourselves.