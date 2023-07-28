The Miraculous Benefits of Eating an Early Breakfast: Reducing the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Is Eating an Early Breakfast Miraculous?

Eating breakfast early is miraculous: now we’ll explain why!

Although the popular adage states that “The morning has gold in its mouth”, the meaning goes far beyond the mere pursuit of prosperity. Science confirms that being an early riser offers a number of health benefits. A recent study conducted at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health revealed that waking up early and eating breakfast within certain times can actually reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The link between breakfast and type 2 diabetes

The research, conducted by a team of Spanish researchers, analyzed the association between the frequency and timing of meals. It also analyzed the incidence of type 2 diabetes in a large cohort of 103,312 adults (of which 79% women) belonging to the French cohort NutriNet-Health.

Participants provided detailed information through questionnaires regarding food and drink consumed on three non-consecutive days, along with meal times. These data were analyzed for the first two years of follow-up, followed by health monitoring for the next 7 years. The results were amazing.

Breakfast and the risk of type 2 diabetes

The researchers found that those who regularly ate breakfast after 9:00 a.m. had a significantly higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Conversely, those who ate breakfast before 9:00 a.m. reduced their risk by 60%. %.

The Professor Anna Palomar-Cros, one of the researchers involved in the study, underlined the importance of mealtime in the regulation of circadian rhythms, glucose, and lipids, all elements linked to the risk of type 2 diabetes. According to Professor Palomar-Cros, “skipping breakfast negatively affects glucose and lipid control, as well as having a negative impact on insulin levels.

These results are supported by two others meta-analysis. These revealed that skipping breakfast can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Other meals and the role of circadian rhythms

Not only breakfast, but also other meals may influence the risk of type 2 diabetes. The research team noted that eating a late dinner, after 10 pm, could increase the risk of this disease. On the other hand, consuming food more frequently during the day (about 5 times a day) is associated with a lower incidence of diabetes.

However, it is important to note that prolonged fasting can only be beneficial if it is combined with an early breakfast (before 8:00) and an equally early dinner. The dottor Manolis Kogevinas co-author of the study, concluded that “a first meal before 8:00 and a last meal before 7:00 may help reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes.”

Chrononutrition: a preventive approach

This study fits into the context of chrononutrition, an approach that considers circadian rhythms and the association between diet and health. The research team had already provided evidence on the association between an early dinner and a lower risk of some forms of cancer.

If these results are confirmed by further research, they could consolidate the use of chrononutrition as a preventive method for type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases.

Is Eating an Early Breakfast Miraculous? conclusions

Being an early riser and having breakfast at certain times could be a simple but effective way to prevent type 2 diabetes. This discovery, supported by scientific research, reminds us of the importance of considering meal times and circadian rhythms in our daily diet. While further studies are needed to confirm these findings, it is advisable to pay attention to meal times and adopt a balanced lifestyle to promote better overall health.

