It may seem strange but the more you eat these foods, the more they will help you lose weight: find out what they are and what happens to your body.

September is considered the month of good intentions, where most of us will set goals to be fulfilled, as soon as possible. They will resume all the usual activities and above all they will try to get back in shape.

In fact, losing weight will be one of the common goals. Eliminating all the calories accumulated during the holidays is undoubtedly one of the things that is most pressing. This is why many will begin to follow a controlled diet and resume the right physical activity, which will help not only to slim, but also to tone and sculpt their body. In short, even if there is a year left for the next summer holidays, it is better to start working on it now and not get caught off guard.

If you eat these foods you will be able to lose weight very easily: find out why!

Being able to follow a diet to the letter will not always be easy, especially when for long periods they will be ‘forced’ to always eat the same things. Precisely for this reason, after a few weeks many will feel the need to eat more and will allow themselves some small snags, which, as long as it is a one-off, is fine, but if it were to become a habit there would be the risk of nullifying everything done up to Now.

Foods low in fat, low in sugar and above all with very few calories, will be what we will find most in many diets. Associated foods, such as vegetables and carbohydrates, will promote weight loss.

What if we told you today that there are some foods that will allow you to lose weight easily? Obviously we are not talking about any type of witchcraft, much less a system to be used exclusively, but we will simply go to show you some foods at ‘negative calorie’which will be ideal for those on a diet.

But what exactly are these negative calorie foods? They are all those foods with very few calories, that eating them and activating digestion burns more calories than they contain.

In practice, from the first bite, to chewing, up to the actual digestion, it would involve a greater expenditure of energy than the one just introduced.

In short, by eating these foods, which we will show you shortly, you will not only lose weight but you will be able to lose even more.

Among the negative calorie foods we find:

Celery

Boiled or steamed cauliflower and cabbage

Cucumber

Iceberg, lettuce, cabbage, rocket

Spinach

Zucchini

Broccoli

Beets

White mushrooms

Broth

These foods, obviously always seasoned with a little oil and a pinch of salt, will be perfect to give you satiety and at the same time make you lose weight.