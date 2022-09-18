Rich Sunday program in Serie C, at the end of a week of three shifts in eight days. The entire group C and nine games of group B will be on the field, which will be completed tomorrow with the Monday night Alessandria-Reggiana (20.30, also live on Rai Sport). Here is everything that happened.

The big match confirms the solitary primacy of Carrarese: Dal Canto’s team also surpasses Entella (3-1, double from Alessandro Capello’s former, nervous game with a red on each side) and remains in the lead with four wins in as many days of the championship. In second place, at an altitude of 10, Siena and Gubbio are isolated. The third consecutive victory of the Tuscan bianconeri comes against Montevarchi (1-0) thanks to the second goal in a row by the regenerated Alberto Paloschi. For Piero Braglia’s Umbrians, coup in Ancona (1-0) despite most of the match lived outnumbered for the red in Redolfi in the first half: the bad mistake of the goalkeeper Perucchini was decisive, who gave Di Stefano a ball to be pushed into goal only. Among the four unbeaten teams there is also Vis Pesaro, who returns with a point from Pontedera (1-1, Petrovic responds to Fedato’s advantage from the Marche region). Second consecutive success for Rimini, who stretched Olbia (3-0) thanks to a brace from Santini and a great left from outside the area by Vano. Another false step, however, for Cesena who falls in Fermo (2-0, Pellizzari and Scorza in the first half) and is now less than 8 from the top. Stronati’s penalty is enough for Fiorenzuola to overcome Lucchese (1-0), while Torres-Imolese and the challenge between newly promoted San Donato Tavarnelle-Recanatese end up without goals.

group C

—

Nobody keeps pace with Crotone, who still have full points: at Scida, the punishment of the usual Chiricò (third goal in four games) is enough to beat Monterosi. Thus, what was the all-Calabrian leading couple falls apart, given that Catanzaro returns with only one point from the field of the surprising Cerignola (2-2, even caught by the Giallorossi in recovery advanced with Pontisso). In second place also Turris, who hit Picerno (1-0) for the third consecutive success thanks to Riccardo Maniero’s first goal of the season. Away victory also for breaking latest news, which passes to Viterbo thanks again to Luca Mora (1-0) on the assist of the very young talent Dalle Monache, fresh from the call-up to the Under 18 national team. ‘is Juve Stabia celebrating Menti by beating Monopoli 2-0 (Caldore and SIlipo). Francavilla also smiles in front of his audience: Patierno (1-0) takes care of overcoming Gelbison (1-0) after just 20 seconds, taking advantage of an error in setting up by the goalkeeper Vitale. Instead, Potenza only knows how to equalize, 1-1 at Viviani with Foggia: Caturano opens, equal to Schenetti’s Rossoneri, in the final the guest goalkeeper Nobile rejects the penalty kicked by the Argentine Belloni (it is the third penalty missed in the last three games by the team of Sebastiano Seville). A point apiece also in Latina-Giugliano (2-2), with the hosts recovering two goals from a disadvantage: Iglio from 35 meters and the veteran Piovaccari sign the first half, then the Nerazzurri climb in the heart of the second half thanks to the first brace among the professionals (with the second goal in reverse) by Luca Fabrizi. For the first time, Taranto from Capuano (2-1 to Fidelis Andria, fourth goal in four driving games) and Avellino, who beat Messina with the same score, leaving Gaetano Auteri’s team to the last place.