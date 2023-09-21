The most beautiful purple bells for the balcony and garden

The purple bell is a beautiful, frost-hardy perennial that delights the eye in summer with its countless delicate flowers and in autumn with its fiery red leaves. In the article we will tell you which Heuchera varieties and species look beautiful all year round.

Heuchera varieties for pots and beds: general care tips

Heuchera is a large genus subordinate to the family Saxifragaceae. The plants come from coastal areas in North American forests. They prefer a partially shaded place and moderately moist, loosened and nutrient-rich soil.

The purple bells are cut off close to the ground after the end of the flowering period. This involves removing dried plant parts, the dead flowers and the stems. A second, severe pruning takes place shortly before budding. It takes place in late winter, around the beginning of March, and is intended to stimulate the growth of the perennials.

The plants from the Heuchera genus need additional frost protection in winter. You can cover the root area with fir green or mulch and in some cases protect the plants from strong wind and rain with fleece.

Heuchera Micrantha “Palace Purple” is one of the most beautiful foliage plants

Small-flowered purple bell is one of the most beautiful foliage perennials. The variety scores with its cushion-like growth and reaches a maximum height of around 60 cm. Perfect for use as a gap filler in the balcony box or as a bed border. The Heuchera bears countless panicle-shaped, delicate flowers in light pink at the beginning of June. They decorate the plant until the end of August, when fruit formation begins. The leaves are heart-shaped and have a particularly beautiful shine. The Heuchera Micrantha variety “Palace Purple” is wintergreen – meaning it retains its foliage all winter long. The foliage color changes from dark green to reddish brown.

The plant thrives best in fresh, nutrient-rich soil. It prefers a location in the sun, but also thrives in partial shade.

The perfect hardy container plant: Heuchera americana “Cassian”

The silver leaf purple bell is a very decorative wintergreen perennial that thrives both in beds and in pots. It is very hardy and belongs to the Z5 winter hardiness zone, meaning it can thrive in temperatures down to -28.8° Celsius. The perennial is also disease and slug resistant. It grows slightly higher than the small-flowered purple bell – the maximum height is around 70 cm. Perfect for the natural garden or as a border for trees and heavy shrubs.

This variety produces attractive white flowers, but the flowering period is short and lasts about 2 months. The first flowers appear in early June and the last ones fade in mid to late July. But the perennial scores with its leaf decoration. The leaves are green in summer and the leaf veins then turn dark red over time.

The perennial Heuchera sanguinea “firefly” shines with countless red flowers

As the name suggests, the blood purple bell blooms in deep red. The flower has a cushion-like growth, reaches a maximum height of 60 cm and easily tolerates shape and care cuts. Its red flowers contain pollen, which provides food for bees and bumblebees. The flowering period begins in June and lasts until the end of July. In autumn, the spent flowers and their stems are removed. This is how Heuchera Sanguinea puts its strength into preparing for winter. Their bright green leaves are a great eye-catcher in the flower box or bed from September to February.

As long as the perennial grows in the sun, it has no special requirements and is fairly easy to care for. Although it tolerates partial shade, flower production decreases. The plant can withstand frost to a certain extent and needs winter protection in December, January and February.

Hardy potted plants for terraces and balconies: Heuchera villosa var. macrorrhiza

The shaggy purple bell is easy to care for and frost hardy. It has a clumpy habit and grows to a height of around 60 cm. It is the perfect perennial for planting along a woody edge.

The wintergreen foliage is finely hairy, deeply slit and oval in shape. The flowering period begins in July and ends in August. In contrast to the varieties already mentioned, representatives of Heuchera villosa have fairly large flowers that can reach an impressive 10 cm in diameter.

This beauty is frost hardy and can tolerate even sub-zero temperatures, but thrives just as well indoors. However, it is ideal as a tree border as it thrives well in partial shade.

Winter-hardy hybrid varieties as a wood border

Heuchera „Black Pearl“ impresses with black foliage and dense growth. The flower color is light pink to white.

Heuchera “Shanghai” shines in violet with its leaf decorations. The leaves have silvery veins, which give the perennial a particularly elegant look.

Heuchera “Goldstrike” impresses with its golden yellow, deeply slit leaves with red veins. The flowering period begins in spring when the white flowers appear.

Heuchera „Solar Eclipse“ is a particularly attractive perennial. Its leaves turn wine red, but the edges of the leaves remain light green.

Heuchera “Peach Crisp” has deeply slotted, slightly wavy leaves in fiery red.

The purple bell is clearly one of the most beautiful potted plants in the home garden. Thanks to a wide variety of varieties, everyone can find the right plant.

