Savings price campaign at Deutsche Bahn

The 49 euro ticket is not intended for longer journeys through Germany unless you want to change trains several times and drive for hours. If you want to travel quickly through the country, you get on the ICE. There are special offers for ICE tickets for 9.90 euros for selected routes.

Where can you find the cheap super saver tickets and for which routes are they available? You shouldn’t hesitate long before booking. The cheap saver price tickets often sell out quickly. If you book the trip at short notice, it will probably be a lot more expensive than it is now. You can quickly find your cheap trip using the best price booking in the saver price finder.

The normal cost for the “Super Sparpreis” tickets is 17.90 euros. However, in mid-September 2023, the railway will start a discount campaign in which you can get these tickets from just 9.90 euros. The tickets are available at a promotional price while stocks last. Simply use the super saver price search. Children up to 14 years of age generally travel with a paying companion aged 15 and over. If a child up to 14 years of age travels alone, only half the price is charged.

There is no overview of which routes the saver price tickets are available on available for 9.90 euros are. According to Bahn, you can get tickets for the promotional price “only on short distances“, i.e. for a trip from Cologne to Düsseldorf. In general, you should plan well in advance for saver price tickets, as the cheap contingents are always sold out quite quickly. Bookings are currently possible until the end of November. So you can’t plan any trips for Christmas yet.

The more tickets are sold, the more expensive the journeys become, especially when the limited saver price quota has been exhausted. There is a train connection for the journeys, which can be canceled under certain conditions.

Great savings with Deutsche Bahn: ICE trains from €9.90

Anyone who has a Bahncard 25 or Bahncard 50 can save even more on ICE tickets and only pay around 7.40 euros for the journey with a Bahncard 25 as part of the campaign. At the normal super saver price you pay 13.40 euros with the Bahncard (view Bahncards).

The prices apply to journeys on the ICE in 2nd grade. With ICE cards starting at 17.90 euros, you can book a first-class seat for an additional 9 euros. If you have booked a trip too hastily, you can cancel the cheap tickets within 12 hours. After that, a refund is no longer possible.

The 9.90 euro campaign at Deutsche Bahn started on September 19th and is initially scheduled to run until March 31st, 2024. The cheapest tickets are however limited availabilityso the offer is only valid for the corresponding trips while stocks last.

According to the Verkehrsclub Deutschland (VCD), it is worth looking for train tickets, especially in the morning before 6 a.m. and in the evening after 8 p.m. Then the prices should be lowest.

Prices are usually highest for trips on Friday and Sunday, as many travelers take advantage of the weekend. The “Pro Bahn” passenger association particularly recommends trips on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as Saturdays before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. Directly before and after Christmas as well as on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the cheap train tickets are likely to be sold the quickest and the prices will therefore be the highest. Sometimes journeys become cheaper if you exclude the fast ICE trains and only look for IC journeys (“Intercity”). If you don’t want to go that far away, you can exclude long-distance trains from your search entirely and travel cheaply with regional express trains.

When booking a ticket, you can see how busy a trip is. At the latest when the entry “High utilization expected“ shows up, you should think about reserving a seat. This can also be booked later. However, if the train is too full, you can no longer reserve a seat.

If you travel by train regularly, you should consider purchasing a Bahncard (take a look at Bahn.de). With the Bahncard 100 there is even a “flat rate” for all DB journeys.

