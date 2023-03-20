French fashion and style are known everywhere. The French chic style is an effortlessly elegant way of dressing. It is characterized by neutral colors, clear lines and timeless basics. When you think of French women’s style, you imagine fashion and comfort coming together.

French Chic Style: The fashion tips of the elegant French women

The French chic style consists of simple garments with straight or slightly waisted silhouettes. There are no tight-fitting clothes or sky-high heels here. The color palette is dominated by black, light brown, white and muted shades of blue. The French collect high-quality, easy-to-mix pieces with an everlasting appeal. Find the best chic spring outfits here, perfect for transitioning into milder temperatures.

Elegant outfit with trench coat

The trench coat is definitely one of the essential pieces of French wardrobe. Thanks to its timeless details and neutral color palette, the classic beige trench coat is a staple that never goes out of style.

You can never go wrong with straight-leg jeans and mary janes this spring. Or you can pair your neutral colored trench coat with black leggings and pumps or with a smart suit in classic colors like black, beige, gray or navy blue.

Stylish outfit with slip skirt

The slip skirt is one of the favorite trends of the moment because it’s feminine and flirty, perfect for work, casual weekends and holidays. The satin skirt can be paired with any feminine top or a simple white or black t-shirt, giving you that elegant French look. Combine your outfit with a classic blazer in the cool spring days.

French chic style: the classic blazer

A blazer is one of the essential French wardrobe staples for spring, one that can be worn with anything: a dress, an oversized shirt, straight-leg jeans or tailored trousers. It immediately gives the outfit chic and elegance and can be worn with a day or evening outfit, depending on the accessories.

Straight-leg jeans are also a staple of the French wardrobe. And there’s a reason this silhouette is so popular: it flatters everyone! The high rise defines the waist, the straight cut balances the hips and lengthens the legs. It is definitely the perfect and most comfortable jean model for all body types. If you’re looking for a simple yet timeless look, opt for a pair of navy straight-leg jeans that go with everything.

The romantic blouse with a collar

Compared to oversize shirts, collared blouses are more retro and romantic. However, these blouses are more attractive than the oversized shirts. Choose a simple design with a statement collar that is beautiful but suitable for everyday use.

Women with a thick torso should not wear overly complicated necklines and sleeves. Thin-chested women can try a slightly exaggerated collar and sleeves. The oversized V-neck collared blouses that are very popular this year are looking pretty good.

The stylish cardigans are a must

If we have to pick one piece of clothing that has defined French Chic style in recent months, it has to be the cardigan. While the look is popular around the world, French influencers have put their Parisian stamp on it, pairing the style with everything from jeans and trousers to dresses and skirts.

The classic floral dress

This list wouldn’t be complete without a classic floral dress. A staple of the French wardrobe, this effortless look embodies that certain something that defines French chic style.

Pleated wide-leg pants

According to French women, one of the most elegant silhouettes for this spring is the pleated trousers. There’s nothing like a perfectly relaxed fit with a straight leg and a touch of men’s tailoring. This fit is not only chic and comfortable to wear, but also very versatile. These trousers look great with loafers, sneakers and sandals and can be worn both casually and smartly.

This season, opt for the trendy cargo pants to follow the latest trend.

Style the oversized shirt

Whether white, blue or striped, the oversized shirt is definitely a French spring fashion must-have. It’s the perfect cross-seasonal piece that pairs with almost anything, creating a simple, timeless and clean silhouette. Tuck your favorite shirt into high-waisted jeans, wear it over a dress or shorts, or tie it at the waist.

Style the medium-length denim skirt in spring

The year 2023 will be the year of the rock, especially the denim skirt. Maxi and mini styles have taken over the catwalks, but midis offer the most versatility. They are very attractive because they go best with all models of shoes: sneakers, knee-high boots, heels or sandals.