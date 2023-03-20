The new ARD chairman Kai Gniffke would like to outstrip the successful streaming platforms like Netflix and launch his own project for this purpose.

Classic television is slowly but surely dying out. Young people in particular usually only consume their content online when they are called up. The number one port of call is Netflix, Disney+, and a few other streaming providers. The public service only plays a subordinate role.

That should change in the future. ARD chairman Kai Gniffke has the modest plan to transform the television station into the “most relevant streaming provider” in Germany by 2030. Huge investments are required for this.

In order to develop such a streaming platform, one wants to invest several hundred million euros in the necessary technology in the coming years. In cooperation with ZDF. Other German media should also benefit from this. In his vision, the platform could become a kind of marketplace for many other providers. “It’s about creating a media infrastructure that has the chance to break the power of the social networks and the big platform operators,” says Gniffke.

For this plan to work, however, you not only need a functional platform, but also attractive content that can be seen there. German TV stations are known to have a hard time with this. The best example is the latest mega-project “The Swarm”. The series, which cost around 44 million euros, landed a modest 5.3/10 stars on the IMDb rating site – no sign of success.

Source: golem