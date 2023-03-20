Home Technology ARD wants to create an alternative to Netflix & Co
Technology

ARD wants to create an alternative to Netflix & Co

by admin
ARD wants to create an alternative to Netflix & Co

The new ARD chairman Kai Gniffke would like to outstrip the successful streaming platforms like Netflix and launch his own project for this purpose.

Classic television is slowly but surely dying out. Young people in particular usually only consume their content online when they are called up. The number one port of call is Netflix, Disney+, and a few other streaming providers. The public service only plays a subordinate role.

That should change in the future. ARD chairman Kai Gniffke has the modest plan to transform the television station into the “most relevant streaming provider” in Germany by 2030. Huge investments are required for this.

In order to develop such a streaming platform, one wants to invest several hundred million euros in the necessary technology in the coming years. In cooperation with ZDF. Other German media should also benefit from this. In his vision, the platform could become a kind of marketplace for many other providers. “It’s about creating a media infrastructure that has the chance to break the power of the social networks and the big platform operators,” says Gniffke.

For this plan to work, however, you not only need a functional platform, but also attractive content that can be seen there. German TV stations are known to have a hard time with this. The best example is the latest mega-project “The Swarm”. The series, which cost around 44 million euros, landed a modest 5.3/10 stars on the IMDb rating site – no sign of success.

Source: golem

See also  Halli and Elon Musk's sense of life

You may also like

GPT-4 Bing Chat AI instant approval to play｜One...

Mettler-Toledo integrates full label verification into powerful mix-and-match...

Smartphone sustainable: Every second person has their cell...

The situation is exasperating for researchers

The conscience of network politics – and what...

iPhone 15 Pro: How expensive will the new...

The Edifier Studio R1700BT in the test, great...

Glasses project a 130-inch high-definition screen, TCL Nxtwear...

Dreame D9 Max buy cheap from 165€ (03/2023)

NASA updates spacesuits for the first time in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy