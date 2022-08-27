The Nintendo Switch is one of the most innovative and fun consoles ever made, and it always makes sense to be another success after the DS, breaking the line between home console and handheld to make it in both markets All have achieved great success. The popularity of this host has also spawned a lot of peripheral accessories. Whether it is the original factory or a third party, there are many types of products, so is each one worth buying?

The most unworthy Nintendo Switch accessories selected by foreign media

Although the market is full of Nintendo Switch accessories, both original and third-party manufacturers have launched many forms of products for this best-selling console, but not all of them are as ideal as you see in the marketing advertisements. Before you spend your hard-earned money, foreign media Slash Gear has selected several accessories that are least worth buying, for your reference.

Nintendo’s LABO kit was made of hard cardboard. It launched a few styles and sold well. It considers all factors. Its design concept is very good. By the end of 2018, more than 1 million units have been sold. Its popular part of its popularity comes from multiple experiences brought by you after the box. First of all, you enjoy DIY assembly, and use the instructions displayed on the Switch or TV screen to operate. This is as novel as playing games with the Lego group.



The trouble is that after a few weeks or months, those cardboard accessories start to get dusty in a corner of your room that you’ve been sitting idle in, even though it’s just a few pieces of cardboard, but you’ll be reluctant to throw it away because you’ve spent so much money . Of course, you can still buy a Nintndo LABO storage box (in fact, a cardboard box with a LOGO printed on it) to store these accessories, but if you keep it, you probably won’t open it again.

Nintendo Joy-Con Steering Wheel

At first glance, the Joy-Con steering wheel is a cool way to play Mario Kart and feel more real, but the real gameplay doesn’t last long enough to make you feel It is really an accessory without CP value. In essence, the Joy-Con steering wheel is a plastic product. You can embed the Joy-Con on it, and the manufacturer’s promotion will describe it as a better way to play racing games. On the surface, it solves the problem in the Nintendo Switch design. The disadvantage is that the controller is too small.



The thing is, the steering wheel isn’t actually much bigger than the Joy-Con, and its size still feels awkward in the hand and uncomfortable to use. Also, turning the steering wheel in mid-air to change the character’s direction quickly drains your patience (and muscular stamina). The worst point is that the left and right shoulder trigger button is not always connected to the Joy-Con’s button well, which also means that you cannot completely control when to flutter or use weapons, and these are games such as “Mario Racing” and other games important part of.

Poke Ball Plus

In “Pokémon Let’s Go!” Pikachu/ Ibrahima appeared for the first time when it was launched. This series allows players to experience a game experience that is different from the past. Pokémon fans can use animation and game trainers to throw the elf balls to capture wild Pokémon dreams. . “Poké Ball Plus” provides some features that allow you to play “Pokémon Let’s Go!” ” series games to replace Joy-Con, but the experience is not so good. The appearance and size of the sphere looks cool, but it is a bit embarrassing to use the full gaming experience. It seems that it seems that in addition to throwing an elf ball to conquer Pokémon.



Also, Poké Ball Plus only works with Pokémon Let’s Go on Nintendo Switch! ” series games are used as accessories for “Pokémon GO Plus” and cannot be matched with other games. When you don’t play these games, Pokémon GO Plus will only be idle.

Joy-Con battery pack

On the surface, adding a battery pack to the Joy-Con might sound like a good idea, especially if the Joy-Con runs out of power for extended periods of time. This battery pack attaches directly to the back of the Joy-Con and utilizes a pair of AA batteries to replenish the controller when needed. Sounds great, right? Then, while your Joy-Cons are automatically charging with the console, an external battery pack is useless.



Even after all these years of playing, most of us have never encountered the need to provide external power to the controller alone. If your console itself is fully charged, it can give you up to 9 hours of gaming time, and then you need to find an outlet to charge the entire set of Switches, which is more than enough game time except for extreme use, so it is recommended to The addition of an external battery pack to the Joy-Con is a solution to a nonexistent problem.

rocker cover

Of all the least worthwhile Switch accessories, the stick case is the least intrusive and also the cheapest. They come in a wide variety of designs, most of which are purely aesthetic and cute in nature and function, allowing you to turn your Joy-Con rocker mushroom tips into various characters. Some claim to be more slip-resistant, feel better, and improve your gaming experience, but this is actually a matter of personal usage.



If you like these playful mushroom head hats, then buy them to make makeup Switch handlebars, and they often bundle it as you buy other accessories such as protective cases, so you may already have it in your hand. The trouble is that they are hard to put on, and they also tend to come off over time as you go. If the game you play is more frequent for mushroom head joysticks, it is easier to drop. When you are busy in a particularly difficult game level, what you do not want to do is your joystick protective cover suddenly fall off and let you let you let you let you let you go. His hand also slipped.

Amiibo

Although many collectors will strongly object to this, but here is the truth. According to a financial report of Nintendo, AMIIBO is very popular. As of the end of 2018, more than 50 million have been sold, and it is naturally more today. AMIIBO dolls and cards can provide small bonuses in various games. From new characters and weapons to skin or food, all of which depend on the games you are playing and the Amiibo you use, but there is no need to basically do influences.



However, the Amiibo is kept in the drawer and cabinet for longer than the time when you take it out, that is, after using it once or twice, it can be used as a small waste. Of course, if you enjoy collecting, then That’s another story.

Switch Dust Cover

This so-called high-quality dust cover is said in the marketing copy to protect your Nintendo Switch from the threats of dust, pet hair and ultraviolet rays in your home. Just plug the Switch into the base and then put the dust cover off the top to avoid life. of each impact. But honestly, how dusty is your home? As long as you play the Switch often, it won’t get too much dust on it. Even if there is a little dust, it can be removed with a light wipe. There is absolutely no reason to buy this product.



What’s more serious is that the Nintendo Switch needs to have a good cooling space during operation. If you forget to remove it and start playing games, it is equivalent to being put on a sweater when the Switch is hot, which is not only bad for heat dissipation, but also a long time It will also cause damage to the components in the host.

Switch keyboard

Sometimes when you play a multi-player game, you often type to talk to your partners and opponents, but it is not convenient to type with Switch, so some people have launched keyboard accessories that can be used with Joy-Con. This third -party cable keyboard has the QWERTY keyboard, which allows you to typing smoother, but the disadvantage is that you must hold a relatively huge keyboard to play games in your hands. Not only does it look ridiculous, it will never be comfortable to use.



What’s more, it’s a wired accessory, which means you have to be tethered to the Switch, and while the cable is 10 feet long, you’re more likely to want to lie down than to sit next to the TV with the keyboard on your lap Play games in bed or on the couch.

screen magnifying glass

When you play Switch on the palm mode, sometimes it is more convenient to think that if the screen is slightly larger, so third -party manufacturers have launched a clamping screen amplifying mirror accessories. Essentially, it’s a stand for the Nintendo Switch with a cantilevered magnifying glass. Although the image is indeed amplified, but due to physical reasons, you will not get any details, that is, the picture that looks good may become granular and blurred.



In fact, if you want to make the picture bigger, you can directly put Nintendo Switch on the bottom and connect to the TV to play games. The screen size is completely limited by the budget. Playing in the TV mode not only becomes larger, but also the quality of the screen will be strengthened. , not just pure enlargement.