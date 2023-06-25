Russia: the withdrawal of Wagner. Prigozhin gone. Blinken and Macron: cracks in Putin’s leadership. Beijing: support for Moscow DIRECT – Europe

“Crisis in Russia reveals cracks in Vladimir Putin’s system of power”. US Secretary of State Antony said so The blink. “At the moment we have no news of any military leader ousted by Putin”, added Blinken, warning that “we will have to wait for the next few weeks to understand developments”.

The revolt of the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, showed “the divisions that exist in the Russian camp, the fragility of both its armed and auxiliary forces.” French President Emmanuel said so Macron, in an interview with La Provence, adding that he “followed events by the hour, in contact with France’s main partners”. “The situation remains evolving”, he concluded, inviting us to remain “very vigilant”.

The Chinese supports Russia “in maintaining national stability”. This is what can be read in a statement by the Foreign Ministry posted on its website regarding the chaos created in Russia over the events connected to the Wangner group over the weekend. “This is Russia’s internal affairs,” the statement specifies, according to which “as a friendly neighbor and global strategic cooperation partner in the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity.” .

Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, who yesterday mediated with Prigozhin to stop the advance of Wagner troops in Russia, today had telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Belta agency writes it, according to what Tass reports.

“It’s the beginning of the end for Putin, he’s in big trouble right now.” Mikhail is convinced of this Kasyanov, a former Russian prime minister under Putin from 2000 to 2004, who has since been torpedoed as a leading critic of the tsar. In an interview with the BBC, Kasyanov claims that after yesterday’s challenge “Prigozhin will go to Belarus first, but I think from there he will move to Africa and be somewhere in the jungle or something like that… Putin can’t forgive him for what he did to him”. The Wagner boss, observes the former Russian premier, “destroyed Putin’s stability and now his very life is a question mark …”

“There is always great consideration on the part of the United States for the Italian government. I remember Blinken’s words of great recognition” during the recent visit of the head of the Farnesina to Washington. Foreign Minister Antonio himself said so Tajani during ‘In half an hour’ answering a question about Joe Biden’s consultations with some European leaders on the crisis in Russia, among which Giorgia Meloni was not. “We are a great country – added Tajani -, if Europe is firm in defense of Ukraine it is also thanks to the Italian government. The European system is supported also thanks to our country”.

Gunfire into the air and applause from the crowd as the militiamen of the Wagner group they leave the Russian city of Rostov (VIDEO) after their rebel march towards Moscow took place stop about 200 km from the Russian capital thanks to the mediation of Belarus. The fighters withdrew from the region of Voronezh e you Lipetsk.

Less than 24 hours after the Minsk intervention, the leader of the private militia Prigozhinseems to have disappeared into thin air. According to the New York Times, which cites intelligence sources, US authorities had been informed for days of the boss’s plans of the Wagner mercenary group.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) claims that the Prigozhin mutiny may have failed, but the Kremlin is now facing a “deeply unstable” situation. Meanwhile in an interview with Rossiya 1 recorded on June 21st and reported today by Tass, Vladimir Putin he says his priority is attention to the special military operation in Ukraine. “This is how I start my day and this is how I end it,” says the Russian president.

Zelensky in Russian: ‘Putin is no longer in Moscow, he is hiding’

Yesterday the mediation of the Belarusian president Lukashenko was decisive.

The Kremlin will not prosecute rebel militias and their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin will go to Belarus. After having launched his challenge directly to the Russian president, the head of the militia had announced that he was backtracking ‘to avoid a Russian bloodbath’. Yesterday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin had defined the action of the militiamen as ‘a stab in the back brought by traitors’.

Russia, Prigozhin: ‘Let’s go back so as not to shed blood’

DOVE SI TROVA PRIGOZHIN?

In the meantime, less than 24 hours after the retreat 200 km from Moscow, Yevgeny Prigozhin seems to have disappeared into thin airor at least remain silent. The leader of the Wagner militia had agreed yesterday to leave Russia and to go, at the moment, to Belarus, together with his men, in an agreement brokered by Minsk. However, where he is at the moment is unclear. The latest information is as of last night, with a video of Prigozhin leaving the military district headquarters in Rostov-on-Don after agreeing to move to Belarus. Under the deal, criminal charges against Prigozhin will be dropped, but many remain questions about details. As for the Wagner fighters, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said they would not face legal action for taking part in the march on Moscow, saying the Kremlin had “always respected their heroic deeds” on the front lines in Ukraine. But, according to experts, as with the deal, many questions remain about the fate of the militiamen after their short-lived uprising.

The Chechen commander Ramzan Kadyrov he confirmed that special forces units under his orders were sent towards Rostov yesterday and were ready to intervene against Wagner’s forces, but then, “thank God almighty, the situation ended without a confrontation”. Yesterday Kadyrov said he was ready to help Russian President Vladimir Putin “crush” the rebellion of the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Chechen radio and television Grozny said 3,000 Chechen special forces had been dispatched to “areas of tension”.

NEW ALARMS AND ATTACKS IN UKRAINE

On the war front, an explosion was heard in the Zaporozhzhia region, as reported by the Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilny taken up by Ukrainska Pravda, after an air raid alert on the city and the surrounding area. “The Air Force has urged local residents to remain in shelters due to the use of ballistic weapons from the occupied territory.” Even the Russian Tass gave news of the explosion quoting the Ukrainian Obshchestvennoye, specifying that “air raid sirens are currently sounding in the areas controlled by Kiev in the Zaporozhzhia region”. Furthermore, during the night, Russian bombs hit nine villages in the Sumy oblast and the city of Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, with at least one dead.

