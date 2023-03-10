If they hoped that it would suffice to hand over the culprits bound hand and foot, accompanying them with a letter of apology, i narcos Mexicans are dead wrong. Over United States the desire to punish the cross-border cartels who killed two American citizens and injured a third after they went to Mexico for surgery. Some Republican political exponents are asking that the narcos be included in the list of terrorist groups, to apply strong methods, perhaps even bombings, against them.

THE FACTS

The anger was triggered when last Friday, March 3, a group of four US citizens was attacked shortly after crossing the border. From what Mexican investigators believe, the men of the Gulf Cartel they mistook the four, all African-Americans, aboard a white van with South Carolina license plates, for members of a clandestine group of traffickers of Haitian origin. They stopped them, and pelted them with bullets that killed both two of the Americans and a local lady who happened to be standing nearby. They wounded a third, who they took hostage together with the fourth person, a woman, Latavia McGee. The mobilization of Mexican and American forces was immediate and gigantic, with the FBI offering a $50,000 bounty and the Minister of Justice himself Merrick Garland who promised “relentless justice” against the guilty. On Tuesday the bodies of the two killed and the two survivors were found in a house in Matamoros. Two days later, Gulf Cartel leaders handed over five gang members to local authorities, claiming they were the culprits and had acted on their own initiative. The delivery of the five – placed under arrest by the police – was accompanied by a letter of apology signed by the Scorpion group: “The Gulf cartel apologizes to the Matamoros company, Mrs. Areli’s relatives and the people and American families affected,” reads the handwritten letter, which also refers to the Mexican woman killed by a stray bullet in the shooting. Drug cartels have been known to issue communications both to intimidate rivals and authorities, but also as a public relations effort to try and smooth over critical situations like this. They are also known to often adopt this kind of gross DIY justice, even imposing it on the authorities. Moreover, the State Department is well aware of the risks that American tourists can run in 6 of the 32 Mexican states, and Tamaulipas is listed among the locations with the fourth degree of danger, i.e. where it is recommended “not to travel”.

CHEAP HEALTHCARE

In recent decades, an average of one million Americans a year have made the habit of traveling to the neighboring country to seek drugs and medical assistance, much cheaper than in the United States. With the sentence of the Supreme Court which denied the constitutional right to abortion, now many women also go to Mexico who want to buy the abortion pill, which is no longer available in the Republican states, precisely those on the southern border, that is, like Texas. The four South Carolina friends had gone, the relatives explained, because one of them, Latavia, wanted to get a tummy tuck. The others, Shaheed Woodward, Eric Williams and Zindell Brown, had teamed up with the idea of ​​spending a few days off. Woodward was due to be 34 and planned to celebrate his birthday this way. However, the investigators admit that they still have doubts about the mechanics and causes of the attack. In the first days after the video of the shooting and hostage-taking circulated it was suspected that the four were actually in Mexico to traffic drugs, after all Woodward was convicted five times between 2007 and 2016 for drugs, almost all minor offenses , and Brown was convicted twice in 2015 of possession of small amounts of marijuana. And again yesterday evening, according to CNN, the investigators continued to say they were “very confused about the causes of the attack”.

