the national campaign on blood and plasma donation 2023 is underway

“Give life, give blood” is the 2023 national campaign for blood and plasma donation, promoted by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Blood Center and with the involvement of institutional partners, associations and federations of voluntary blood donors.

The campaign was presented by the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaciduring theevent organized at the headquarters of the Ministry in view of the World Blood Donor Day which will take place on 14 June. “After the Covid pandemic we have encountered a series of critical issues in blood donation in Italy – said the Minister Tell us -. Over the years the total number of donations has decreased and there has been a decline especially among the younger sections of the population. Only 2.7% of Italians donate blood and for this reason we want to raise citizens’ awareness of donation: an extraordinary free, painless and safe gesture that can save 1,800 lives a day”.

“The imbalances in our system must all be tackled together – added the director of the National Blood Center, Vincenzo De Angelis – The aging of blood donors is now a constant in our annual reports. We need young regular volunteer donors.”

Campaign testimonial



During the event, the institutional spot created with the actress was screened Caroline Crescentinitestimonial of the campaign. The spot will be broadcast on the Rai Networks, in collaboration with the Information and Publishing Department of the Presidency of the Council, and on the other main national television networks, national and local radios. To underline how simple the act of donation is but, at the same time, extraordinary in terms of its value, the campaign hashtag was launched #a simple extraordinary gesture.

The initiatives on the national territory



Alongside the communication activities that will also involve printed matter and the social channels of the Ministry of Health and the CNS, the campaign includes numerous cultural initiatives, informative sports and blood collection days coordinated by the Ministry of Health and carried out with institutional partners: National Blood Center , IGESAN (General Inspectorate of Military Health), CRUL (Regional Coordination Committee of the Universities of Lazio), ANCI and FNOMCeO. The associations and federations of voluntary blood donors were also involved: AVIS, CRI, FIDAS, FRATRES and NATO DONORS, constantly engaged in the area and in awareness-raising activities especially among the younger sections of the population.

The local events will see the participation of other testimonials who have joined the campaign such as the karateka Luigi BusàGold Medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the boxer Robert CammarelleGold Medal at the 20008 Beijing Olympic Games e Clara singer and actress.

Download the materials



Consult the site www.donailsangue.salute.gov.it