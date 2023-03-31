Home Health The ‘Ndrangheta infiltrated the health emergency by Covid 19, 6 arrests between Lombardy and Calabria
The 'Ndrangheta infiltrated the health emergency by Covid 19, 6 arrests between Lombardy and Calabria

The District Anti-Mafia Directorate of the Milan Prosecutor’s Office, in the context of complex investigations in the sector of organized crime, has delegated the soldiers of the Provincial Commands of Varese and Milan to execute a precautionary custody order issued by the GIP of Milan, against six subjects believed to belong to a criminal association aimed at committing crimes of an economic nature and which has facilitated gangs of ‘Ndrangheta, in particular the “local” of Legnano-Lonate Pozzolo is that of Vibo Valentia.

In particular, the investigations made it possible to identify a partnership, which would include those arrested today, which it is assumed was dedicated to the acquisition of companies in a state of decoction which, once they entered the sphere of operations of the organization, were brought to bankruptcy not before having completely impoverished the assets to the detriment of creditors, first of all the Treasury, against which the companies have defaulted on their obligations to declare and pay the taxes due.

During the economic and financial investigations, money diversion operations were reconstructed, for over 4 million euros, from the current accounts of three companies declared bankrupt by the courts of Milan, Bergamo and Monza; these sums were subsequently drained in favor of other companies of the “group”, also located abroad, in the form of invoice payments for non-existent operations.

It also emerged that the criminal group had ramified interests in the Lombardy healthcare sector, in relation to the activities connected to the COVID-19 health emergency, with particular reference to the supply of sanitary material and the execution of swabs by subjects not professionally licensed.

The investigations also made it possible to detect that one of the promoters of the association facilitated the premises of Lonate Pozzolo and Vibo Valentia, contributing to the financial maintenance of prominent elements of the associations themselves and their families, as well as obtaining false employment contracts for family members of the aforementioned locals.

