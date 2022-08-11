The new magical parkour work “Forspoken” (Forspoken), created by Square Enix and the Luminous Productions team, will be released on PC and PS5 in January next year. Recently, the official Twitter released the latest promotional video.

However, due to the unpleasant style of the dialogue used in this trailer, the response from players was not positive enough, and even caused various meme imitation creations in the online community.

The official Twitter of “Curse Land” released this 30-second promotional video earlier this week, showing a short game screen, accompanied by a speech from the protagonist Frey.

Figure / Forspoken

However, many players think that the content of this speech is quite funny and exaggerated, and the response that received the most likes at the bottom of the post is also a complaint about this speech, saying that although the game screen and content do look quite delicate Funny, but this statement made him feel inexplicably angry.

“So let me figure it out. I’ve come to a place I wouldn’t call Earth… Saw the goddamn dragon… and… oh yes, I’ll talk to the sleeves too. oh Well, I’ll do it now. I’ll do magic, kill oversized beasts, and maybe I’ll fly next.”

Disney channel original game💀🙌 — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) August 9, 2022

Just like the meme hits of the past, the entire network began to play as usual, and soon after, players began to see a lot of spoof creations related to the lines of this “Curse Land” promotional video on Twitter. One of the creations, which has attracted nearly 350,000 views, applied the rhetoric to Fromsoftware’s classic “Bloodborne”.

“So let me figure it out. I’m in a place I wouldn’t call England…saw the goddamn werewolf…and…oh yes, I’ll talk to the dolls too.”

After the creation of this “Curse of Blood” version became popular, this speech has also been applied to various games in the creations of other players. For example, YouTuber ProZD spoofed “Super Mario: Odyssey” and “Assemble!” in a video. Animal Crossing” and “Gun and Bullets” are three games.

so let me get this straight pic.twitter.com/la80aJ6gDf — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) August 9, 2022

“So let me figure it out. I’m in a place I wouldn’t call Brooklyn…saw the goddamn turtle…and… oh yeah, I’ll talk to the hat. Oh well, I’ll do it now, I’ll throw my hat off, kill an oversized turtle, and maybe I’ll turn into a Tyrannosaurus later.”

“Saw a goddamn big animal…and…oh yes, I’ll talk to civet cats. Oh well, I’ll do it now, I’ll pay the mortgage.”

“Oh well, I’ll do it now, I kill high school students.”

In addition to film-related creations, Twitter is full of text-related posts, such as “Metal Gear Solid Rise: Revengeance”, “Metrood”, “Kingdom Hearts” and ” Ace Attorney, etc.

“So let me get this straight. I’m somewhere that’s not what I would call Liberia, I’m seeing FREAKING CYBORGS, and, OH YEAH I’M TALKING TO A BLADE WOLF. YEAH OKAY THAT IS SOMETHING I DO NOW! I do zandatsu, kill jacked up senators, I’ll probably ninja run next…” https://t.co/9dxp2GhdUY pic.twitter.com/UHgXGIPpq4 — Kiron (sunbreak addict) (@Subakeye) August 10, 2022

“So let me figure out the situation. I’ve come to a place I wouldn’t call Liberia… Saw a goddamn cyborg… and… oh yes, I’ll follow the blade The wolf speaks. Oh well, I’ll do it now, I’ll snatch, kill the oversized senator, and maybe I’ll run as a ninja next.”

well.. where do I start? Im in FREAKING space!! Isnt that looney? I gotta find a “metroid” whatever that means… Do you know what REALLY grinds my gears with this adventure? those DARN, STINKY, SMELLY pirate- oh whoops.. heh.. they’re right behind me, are they? https://t.co/kkQsJpB6TP pic.twitter.com/KwPo8kOmnc — ＥＲＲＯＲ (PLAY OUTER WILDS!!) 🐇 COMMISIONS CLOSED (@PlushError) August 10, 2022

“Well, where do I even start? I’m stuck in goddamn space! Isn’t this crazy? I have to find a ‘Metrood’, whatever that means… you know in What’s really going to wear down my gear on this adventure? Those stinky, skinny, bloody pirates, oh shit, haha, they’re right behind my back?”

So let me get this straight, I’m somewhere that’s NOT what I would call Tokyo…I have a giant FREAKING key, and oh yeah, I’m talking to a dead mobile game character pic.twitter.com/a1Mk9TUlL9 — 💛🌑❄️ (@StellaNoxEclair) August 10, 2022

“So let me figure out the situation. I’ve come to a place I wouldn’t call Tokyo…and I have a goddamn key in my hand…and… oh yes, I’ll hang with another The lost mobile game character speaks.”

“So let me get this straight, I’m a freaking knight, got it ? Apparently I’m some kind of “Ashen one” or smth like that. I have to go to craazy places to kill some weird dudes just to light a fire, weird right ? Well that’s my life, kinda dark for a fantasy, isn’t it ?” https://t.co/sQUIG5Tipe pic.twitter.com/QLblmzs2WB — Romain Ultimate Survivor (@Rom1pocalypse) August 10, 2022

“So let me figure it out, I’m a goddamn knight, understand? I’m obviously called some kind of ‘Embers’ or something. I have to go to all sorts of crazy places and kill some weirdos, Then it’s kind of weird, right? That’s my life, a little too dark for fantasy, isn’t it?”

SO let me get this straight, I just recieved a letter from my FREAKING DEAD WIFE 🙄 https://t.co/P3OJ5GiCxs pic.twitter.com/FHNelybtJU — Jokin (@Jokinspore) August 10, 2022

“So let me figure out the situation, I just received a letter from my deceased wife.”

So let me get this straight

I’m somewhere that isn’t Australia

With big scary natives

And oh yeah, i’m talking to a magic mask

Yeah, woah, that’s something I do now

I jump and spin

I fight big mutants

I’ll probably get a bazooka next pic.twitter.com/og2yBPzq5e — The Crystal Rodent (+18) 💗💛💙 (@SafCar009) August 10, 2022

“So let me figure it out. I’m in a place I wouldn’t call Australia, and there are oversized Aboriginal people, and, oh yeah, I’m talking to a magic mask. Oh well, I’ll do it now. I’m jumping and turning against the oversized mutants, and maybe I’ll get the bazooka next.”

So let me get this straight… I’m not exactly where I’d call “The Surface”… I’m seeing FREAKIN’ monsters… and, yeah. I’m talkin’ to a FLOWER. Yep, guess that’s a thing I do now. Next I’ll run into a talking skeleton or something … and.. He’s right behind me, isn’t he? pic.twitter.com/uR213LVjzL — Aegean (@AgeanTwit) August 10, 2022

“So let me figure it out…I’ve come to a place I wouldn’t call ‘the surface’…I’ve seen goddamn monsters…and, oh yes. I’ll go with a Flowers talk. Yeah, I think I’ll do it now. I might run into a skeleton or something next…and…he’s right behind me, right?”

Figure / Forspoken

After several delays, “The Enchanted Land” is currently scheduled to be released on January 24, 2023. This work is set in a fantasy world called Yasia, and the story focuses on a man from modern times. New York travels to the girl in this mysterious world.

Reference: IGN