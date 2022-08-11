Home Health The new PV of Magic Parkour “Curse Land” has become a meme, and the female horn’s speech is “popular” and was complained by netizens with a variety of games | Game Corner | Digital
The new PV of Magic Parkour “Curse Land” has become a meme, and the female horn’s speech is “popular” and was complained by netizens with a variety of games | Game Corner | Digital

The new magical parkour work “Forspoken” (Forspoken), created by Square Enix and the Luminous Productions team, will be released on PC and PS5 in January next year. Recently, the official Twitter released the latest promotional video.

However, due to the unpleasant style of the dialogue used in this trailer, the response from players was not positive enough, and even caused various meme imitation creations in the online community.

The official Twitter of “Curse Land” released this 30-second promotional video earlier this week, showing a short game screen, accompanied by a speech from the protagonist Frey.

However, many players think that the content of this speech is quite funny and exaggerated, and the response that received the most likes at the bottom of the post is also a complaint about this speech, saying that although the game screen and content do look quite delicate Funny, but this statement made him feel inexplicably angry.

“So let me figure it out. I’ve come to a place I wouldn’t call Earth… Saw the goddamn dragon… and… oh yes, I’ll talk to the sleeves too. oh Well, I’ll do it now. I’ll do magic, kill oversized beasts, and maybe I’ll fly next.”

Just like the meme hits of the past, the entire network began to play as usual, and soon after, players began to see a lot of spoof creations related to the lines of this “Curse Land” promotional video on Twitter. One of the creations, which has attracted nearly 350,000 views, applied the rhetoric to Fromsoftware’s classic “Bloodborne”.

“So let me figure it out. I’m in a place I wouldn’t call England…saw the goddamn werewolf…and…oh yes, I’ll talk to the dolls too.”

After the creation of this “Curse of Blood” version became popular, this speech has also been applied to various games in the creations of other players. For example, YouTuber ProZD spoofed “Super Mario: Odyssey” and “Assemble!” in a video. Animal Crossing” and “Gun and Bullets” are three games.

“So let me figure it out. I’m in a place I wouldn’t call Brooklyn…saw the goddamn turtle…and… oh yeah, I’ll talk to the hat. Oh well, I’ll do it now, I’ll throw my hat off, kill an oversized turtle, and maybe I’ll turn into a Tyrannosaurus later.”

“Saw a goddamn big animal…and…oh yes, I’ll talk to civet cats. Oh well, I’ll do it now, I’ll pay the mortgage.”

“Oh well, I’ll do it now, I kill high school students.”

In addition to film-related creations, Twitter is full of text-related posts, such as “Metal Gear Solid Rise: Revengeance”, “Metrood”, “Kingdom Hearts” and ” Ace Attorney, etc.

“So let me figure out the situation. I’ve come to a place I wouldn’t call Liberia… Saw a goddamn cyborg… and… oh yes, I’ll follow the blade The wolf speaks. Oh well, I’ll do it now, I’ll snatch, kill the oversized senator, and maybe I’ll run as a ninja next.”

“Well, where do I even start? I’m stuck in goddamn space! Isn’t this crazy? I have to find a ‘Metrood’, whatever that means… you know in What’s really going to wear down my gear on this adventure? Those stinky, skinny, bloody pirates, oh shit, haha, they’re right behind my back?”

“So let me figure out the situation. I’ve come to a place I wouldn’t call Tokyo…and I have a goddamn key in my hand…and… oh yes, I’ll hang with another The lost mobile game character speaks.”

“So let me figure it out, I’m a goddamn knight, understand? I’m obviously called some kind of ‘Embers’ or something. I have to go to all sorts of crazy places and kill some weirdos, Then it’s kind of weird, right? That’s my life, a little too dark for fantasy, isn’t it?”

“So let me figure out the situation, I just received a letter from my deceased wife.”

“So let me figure it out. I’m in a place I wouldn’t call Australia, and there are oversized Aboriginal people, and, oh yeah, I’m talking to a magic mask. Oh well, I’ll do it now. I’m jumping and turning against the oversized mutants, and maybe I’ll get the bazooka next.”

“So let me figure it out…I’ve come to a place I wouldn’t call ‘the surface’…I’ve seen goddamn monsters…and, oh yes. I’ll go with a Flowers talk. Yeah, I think I’ll do it now. I might run into a skeleton or something next…and…he’s right behind me, right?”

After several delays, “The Enchanted Land” is currently scheduled to be released on January 24, 2023. This work is set in a fantasy world called Yasia, and the story focuses on a man from modern times. New York travels to the girl in this mysterious world.

