



Sina Digital News on the evening of August 11th, Xiaomi held a new product launch conference. In addition to Lei Jun’s annual speech, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 was also launched at the same venue.

This is Xiaomi’s second-generation foldable phone. Officials say it is “a leap forward”. In addition to hardware and design improvements, the most obvious improvement is the change in overall temperament. It is precisely because of this that it has become a key move for Xiaomi to hit the high-end market.

Previously, people’s expectation for folding screen mobile phones was that “opening is a tablet, closing it is a mobile phone”, but this also makes the folding mobile phone heavy, especially at present, users are still pursuing large-screen mobile phones.

The design of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is improved here. The thickness of the whole machine (after folding) is only 11.2 mm. After unfolding, the thickness of both sides is only 5.4 mm, and the weight is 262 grams, which is similar to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In order to achieve the goal of thinness and lightness, Xiaomi has developed its own core components, officially called the “integrated micro-droplet shaft”, which reduces the number of parts to 87. Through a smaller bending radius, thinner screen modules, customized Miniaturized rotating hinges and integrated zero-welding carbon fiber double-wing floating plates and other components highly integrate the entire hinge assembly.

The fuselage on both sides of the shaft uses space stacking technology to stack some components, and a large number of hidden spaces on both sides of the shaft are used to place soft boards, achieving a 20% increase in space utilization.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 adopts an internal folding solution and has two Samsung E5 AMOLED screens. The external screen adopts a 21:9 ratio, 6.56 inches, and a resolution of 2520×1080. After the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is unfolded, the inner screen is an 8.02-inch Samsung Eco OLED screen, which adopts Pol-less technology – replacing the traditional polarizer with an ultra-thin color filter, and introducing a black matrix material to reduce the reflection in the screen. Officially, the light transmittance is increased by 33%, and the power consumption is reduced by 25%. This internal screen has a resolution of 2160×1914, supports P3 color gamut and LTPO2.0 1-120Hz smart refresh rate.

The two screens of the MIX Fold 2 also maintain the same consistency, supporting dual 120Hz refresh rate, dual 1000nit brightness and Dolby Vision support. No matter which screen users use, both front and rear dual light perception are supported, bringing natural and smooth visual effects.

On the system, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with the latest MIUI Fold 13 system. The name can be seen to be redesigned for folding mobile phones. The desktop and system applications are all adapted to the large folding screen, as well as large screen interaction optimization. For example, the MIUI feature widgets will not stretch and deform on large-screen desktops.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has also made innovations in large-screen interaction. Three-finger sliding split screen is quick and convenient, and can complete the split screen operation in one step. The sidebar can quickly call out the small window or complete the split screen, and newly supports the design of small window welt and bubble notification.

In terms of photography, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX766 main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2x telephoto lens, and a Leica blessing. Like the Xiaomi Mi 12S series, it provides two types of ‘Leica Classic’ and ‘Leica Vivid’ Image quality selection. Just because of the thickness of the fuselage, the rear camera area is raised as a whole.

In terms of video, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 supports Dolby Vision HDR video shooting, and supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experience.

In the core configuration part, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ chip. TSMC’s 4nm process has brought a significant improvement in the energy consumption ratio. Both the CPU and GPU parts have achieved a 10% performance improvement, and at the same time, the CPU and GPU have been greatly improved. The energy consumption ratio is as high as 30~33%.

Because of the help of this chip, the battery life of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has also been improved. Officially, even when the big screen is fully used. In terms of heat dissipation system, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is also equipped with a VC heat dissipation plate of 2520 square millimeters, and a second-generation boron nitride heat dissipation film with an area of ​​3715 square millimeters is also covered on the inside of the battery cover.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 comes in two colors, Moon Shadow Black and Xingyao Gold, and has three capacity versions. The price of 12GB+256GB is 8999 yuan, the price of 12GB+512GB is 9999 yuan, and the price of 12GB+1TB is 11999 yuan. The pre-sale will be held at 21:00 on August 11, and the official sale will be held at 10:00 on August 16.



