The unexpected benefits of foot massage: from sleep to headaches, because we can’t do without it

By massaging your feet you get many unexpected benefits. Let’s find out the methods and techniques to perform a perfect massage.

Foot massage can be done at any time. Especially in the evening, it can be a perfect way to unwind. If you do it before going to sleep, moreover, helps to obtain the well-being lost during the day and sleep better. The feet are made up of about 7000 nerve endings, so if you go to relax you get several benefits.

You can opt for both foot massages and other techniques, the important thing is to find the most important points which are called energy meridians. This type of massage takes its origin from China, in fact thanks to this tradition we also know that the sole of the foot connects to all the organs of the body.

Massaging the feet brings benefits to the body

Putting pressure on the precise points on the feet brings numerous benefits. In fact, it improves not only the lymphatic system, but also the condition of various organs. In some cases it is even enough to walk barefoot and obtain pleasant sensations in the back, legs and circulatory system. If you have a severe headache, stretching the nerves in your feet can ease the pain. It also improves the situation during menopause and bladder pathologies. For those with insomnia, a foot massage can help you fall asleep more easily. Liver and stomach related problems also improve and likewise anxiety and stress decreases.

Why a foot massage can be very important (tantasalute.it)

There are different massage techniques, which depend on the goal you want to achieve. The first type is plantar reflexology, which is a technique that aims to relax the whole body. It is performed through the pressure of the points on the footbed. The therapeutic massage, on the other hand, is carried out only by professionals in case of pathologies. Finally there is the relaxing one which is done to relieve tiredness and swelling.

In order to perform a massage, the first thing it would be advisable to warm up the room, dim the lights and if possible create a calm atmosphere. The person should sit comfortably with legs bent, then you can start with cream and oil. The product should be distributed with wide and delicate movements, starting with the toes and reaching the calf. You can press your thumbs on the sole creating a sort of circle with your fingertips, from bottom to top. On the toes you can apply pressure, while on the rest of the foot you have to make circular and light movements.

