Do you think high volume or prolonged use of headphones is bad for our ears? You’re wrong, find out how our earphones really hurt.

The headphones are perfect for those who want to listen to music without disturbing those around them. The Bluetooth ones have now made us forget when we found all the intertwined wires in our pockets. The comfort of the earphones is incomparable.

It often happens when we listen to our playlist, the song we love passes and we turn the volume up to the maximum, in these cases the notification appears that we have exceeded the limit threshold. The notification at the limit of the volume that the phone advises us to protect our eardrums, but how much of this is true?

It is not the first time that we have heard that too high volumes, in general, damage our auditory system. But the question that arises is whether the prolonged use of a sound source so close to our eardrum (such as headphones) can cause damage to our health? Today let’s see what the experts say about it.

Risks of in-ear headphones

What we need to clarify right away is that of the earphoneseven those with Bluetooth technology, they are not dangerous to health. What we owe paying attention is too frequent their use, which can lead to the appearance of some problems. In general, wearing them for too many consecutive hours exposes us to the risk of contracting ear infections, eczema and dermatitis.

In recent years, the spread of cuffiette in-ear (the very small ones that fit inside the ear, such as the airpods) has become increasingly wider, first among the boys and then also in the other more adult groups. But these are precisely the devices that more they can create health disorders.

In fact, they accumulate on the earphones ear wax and dirt which, in contact with the inner walls of the ear, they can develop infections. According to experts, to reduce the risk it is important to follow a few simple rules.

First you have to choose the right type of headset. It shouldn’t cause any discomfort once inserted into the ear. Also it is good to do one 5 minute break every hour of use, to leave breathe air into the ear canal. After using, we should always sanitize the earphones and place them in their case, which is also carefully cleaned.

A study published in the Journal of Health and Allied Sciences then unearthed the risk to who wears headphones while doing sports. During physical activity you sweat a lot, and the humidity inside the ear canal can lead to the onset of the so-called swimmer’s ear.

This is a skin infection that can lead to otitis, which is why it is important to prevent it. In particular, it is good avoid sharing your earphones with other people. Scientists have discovered that by doing so, even the 92% dangerous bacteriaagainst only 8% of those present on devices that are not swapped.