The OBS software used by most live broadcasters, live broadcasters, and broadcasters has now entered its 10th year, and in the latest OBS 28.0 version, two AI functions of NVIDIA Broadcast have been added: back removal and noise cancellation.

After updating to the new version of OBS 28.0, players also need to install the audio and video effects SDK provided by NVIDIA Broadcast, so that NVIDIA Broadcast’s AI background removal and noise removal functions can be added to the audio/effect filters.

OBS download: https://obsproject.com/download

NVIDIA Broadcast SDK download: https://www.nvidia.com/zh-tw/geforce/broadcasting/broadcast-sdk/resources/

NVIDIA Broadcast SDK is differentiated between RTX 30, RTX professional-grade GPU or two generations of products such as the previous generation RTX 20 and Quadro RTX. After selecting the NVIDIA GPU for your computer, download the Audio and Video Effects SDK and complete the installation.

Then edit the filter of “Video Capture Device” in OBS 28.0, you can add “NVIDIA Background Removal” to the special effect filter, providing quality priority (high GPU usage, good effect), performance priority (low GPU usage, Two options for general effect), and the strength (threshold) of automatic back removal.

In the audio filter, “Noise Suppression” is added first, and then you can choose settings such as NVIDIA noise removal/spatial echo removal or noise + echo removal. There is also a suppression intensity that can be adjusted by yourself.

For live broadcasters and gamers using NVIDIA RTX GPUs, who want more convenient AI de-backing and noise cancellation, they can now use OBS 28.0 and NVIDIA Broadcast SDK to directly integrate functions, making OBS settings more complete.

source: github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases