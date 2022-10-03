The 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded exclusively to 67-year-old Swede Svante Paabo, for his discoveries on the hominid genome. Born on April 20, 1955 in Stockholm, Paabo can be considered a sort of DNA archaeologist. He has, in fact, opened a new field of research, paleogenomics.

Pääbo is credited with having tackled one of the greatest scientific challenges at the same time with new weapons. It was in fact the first to bring genetics into a field such as paleontology, which until then had been based on the study of fossils or very ancient artifacts. Thanks to new genetic technologies, Pääbo was among the pioneers of the extraction of DNA from fossils and of its analysis. The research he coordinated has shed new light on human evolution, to the point of completely revolutionizing its study. For example, we owe to him the analysis of the Neanderthal DNAwhich revealed that Homo sapiens interbred with Neanderthals and that some genes of those human cousins ​​are still present in the genome of almost all contemporary populations. Also to his research we owe the discovery of an ancient human population, the Denisovans, also crossed with Homo sapiens about 70,000 years ago: the starting point to reconstruct its history was a fragment of a bone found in a cave in the Altai Mountains. The scientific career

After studying at Uppsala University, Pääbo, he moved first to the University of Zurich, then to the American University of Berkeley and later to the German University of Munich. In 1999 he founded the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, where he currently works. He is also a lecturer in Japan, at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, is a member of the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) and is part of prestigious academies, such as the Royal Society, the National Academy of Sciences of the United States. , the French Academy of Sciences. the Leopoldina one and the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei.

Numerous international awards, including the Max Delbrück medal, the Theodor Bücher medal (Febs), the Louis-Jeantet prize (Geneva), and the Japan Prize (Tokyo). A portrait of the Nobel Prize for Medicine, Svante Paabo, by Niklas Elmehed © Nobel Prize Outreach See also Yao Ming personally serves as the team leader of the women's basketball team: will he go to Australia to supervise the best results in his tenure?_China Women's Basketball_World Cup_Medals

The Nobel Prize 40 years after the one to his father Bergstrom

The new winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine, Svante Pääbo, is in turn the son of another Nobel Prize for Medicine: his father, the biochemist Sune Karl Bergstrom, was in fact awarded the same award exactly 40 years ago, in 1982, for his studies on prostaglandins (together with Bengt I. Samuelsson and John R. Vane). Svante Paabo does not bear the surname of his father, but that of his mother (the Estonian chemist Karin Paabo), because it is the result of an extramarital relationship.

Lincei, ‘well deserved’ award

The Nobel Prize for Medicine goes to the founder of paleogenetics, the Swedish Svante Pääbo: this is the comment of the president of the Accademia dei Lincei, Roberto Antonelli, and of the vice president Giorgio Parisi to the recognition, which for two consecutive years is awarded to a member of the Academy. Last year, in fact, Parisi was awarded for Physics.