The Nominations begin, and tonight, the method that the Vipponi will have to follow, in the first phase of the evening, will be the rescue chain.

Oriana Marzolias the first finalist, has a very important task and will have to choose, by drawing a card from the table, the first VIP who will start the Nomination sequence.

The beautiful Venezuelan, randomly draws the name of Tavassi who starts the chain by saving his better half Micol who, taking the floor, decides to save Giaele for their great bond of friendship.

The businesswoman mentions the name of her partner Onestini, and the latter excludes from the preliminary nomination Pisis Open.

The influencer, during his shift, saves his friend Edward which, for obvious reasons, saves Antonella Fiordelisi. The fencer, on the other hand, mentions the name of Nikita who, once his time has come, saves him from the Eliminatory Nomination Davide Donadei.

The entrepreneur makes his last name in the chain and, in a sure and secure way, saves his dear friend Andrea who, showing a bit of difficulty, has the task of choosing the VIP who will be entitled to televoting.

Between one hesitation and another, the footballer decides to name his partner Milena, thus sending her straight to televoting.