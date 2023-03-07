The Nominations begin, and tonight, the method that the Vipponi will have to follow, in the first phase of the evening, will be the rescue chain.
Oriana Marzolias the first finalist, has a very important task and will have to choose, by drawing a card from the table, the first VIP who will start the Nomination sequence.
The beautiful Venezuelan, randomly draws the name of Tavassi who starts the chain by saving his better half Micol who, taking the floor, decides to save Giaele for their great bond of friendship.
The businesswoman mentions the name of her partner Onestini, and the latter excludes from the preliminary nomination Pisis Open.
The influencer, during his shift, saves his friend Edward which, for obvious reasons, saves Antonella Fiordelisi. The fencer, on the other hand, mentions the name of Nikita who, once his time has come, saves him from the Eliminatory Nomination Davide Donadei.
The entrepreneur makes his last name in the chain and, in a sure and secure way, saves his dear friend Andrea who, showing a bit of difficulty, has the task of choosing the VIP who will be entitled to televoting.
Between one hesitation and another, the footballer decides to name his partner Milena, thus sending her straight to televoting.
After the rescue chain that decreed Milena as the first nominated for televoting, the second phase of Nominations begins, and this time, the voting system will be that of the pyramids.
oriana, Giaele, Onestini e Andreawithout too much hesitation, mention the name of Nikita, defining some of his attitudes reluctant to dialogue and not very open with some companions, while Antonellain the secrecy of the Confessional, mentions the name of Alberto.
It’s the turn of Daniele who, certain of his choice, appoints Antonella. To follow, it’s time to Nikita who, in a blatant way, mentions Jael’s name due to the absence of dialogue.
Tavassi e MicolInstead, they decide to tag along with some of their classmates and send Nikita to televoting, because they see inconsistent attitudes in her.
In the confessional, Davide decides to send Giaele for nomination, because he sees a coldness and a detachment in their relationship.
Albertosure of his choice, mentions the name of David, and in conclusion, Milenawith great surprise, mentions the name of Luca Onestini.
Nikita, Milena, Giaele, Alberto, Antonella, Davide and Onestini: who will be eliminated next?