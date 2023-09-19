Home » The number for emergencies – 50 years 112 – Health
Health

The number for emergencies – 50 years 112 – Health

by admin
The number for emergencies – 50 years 112 – Health

It was already late in the evening when the phone rang for the married couple Ute and Siegfried Steiger in Winnenden and they found out that they had won. “I’m still sitting here with the Chancellor and would like to tell you that your stubbornness has prevailed,” came the phone. “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have just decided to introduce nationwide emergency numbers.” The caller was Federal Postal Minister Horst Ehmke himself. The SPD man really wanted to deliver the good news straight away because he knew how important it was to the Steigers. The couple had fought for years for there to be a universal telephone number for all emergencies, for accidents, fires and medical emergencies. That evening the time had finally come. On September 20, 1973, the Prime Minister’s Conference in the presence of the then Chancellor Willy Brandt decided to introduce the 110 and 112 nationwide.

See also  New collapse of bitcoin. Back below $ 33,000, to a 10-month low

You may also like

Dr. Juan José Eito appointed as Director of...

I BRING – Greetings – News – FRANCE

The Importance of Understanding Waiting Times in Medical...

Number of Alzheimer’s deaths almost doubled in 20...

What happens to the brain after death: the...

Outbreak of Indigenous Dengue Cases in Italy: Concerns...

Authorization to change pharmacy office hours

Eris variant, boom in Covid cases and double...

Promoting Autonomy and Identity: Social Services Launch Empowering...

Sport climbing, thousands of enthusiasts and stadium cheering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy