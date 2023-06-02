Home » the passion for dance and commitment in the parish
Rizziconi (Reggio Calabria), 1 June 2023 – Denise Galatà, 18 years old, high school student, he had a life full of commitments and passions. The dream of be a doctorthe commitment in the parish but also the gym and dance. And how he remembers moved Alessandro Giovinazzo, mayor of Rizziconi, the his hometown in the province of Reggio Calabria, “he had life ahead of him”.

Instead Denise is died on a school tripWhile practiced rafting in the waters of the Lao River. There are 10 suspects but above all there is the pain of family, friends, of those who simply knew her and loved her. Because Denise was generous, she “she lived in the parish, she played the organ”, she reminded the press the parish priest don Nino Larocca.

The photo by the sea for the birthday

One of the most circulating photos on the Net takes her very elegant, in a silver dress, by the sea for the 18th birthday party, it was October 9, Denise has a dreamy gaze.

