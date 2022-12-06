The fear of having to sleep with the fever in the winter season, especially if you are already thinking about the upcoming Christmas holidays, it is now prevalent everywhere. According to the latest Influnet bulletin of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in the period from 21 to 27 November 2022 the estimated cases of flu-like syndrome compared to the entire Italian population are around 762 thousand, for a total of around 2 million 552 thousand per year. from the start of surveillance. In the 47th week of this year, the incidence was 12.9 cases per thousand assisted, against 9.5 in the previous week. And an increase in new cases is estimated for the next few days. To defend againstinfluenza, as is now known, it would be enough to get vaccinated, avoid contact with infected people or in any case protect yourself by using a mask. Yet, apparently, i virus Flus continue to strike relentlessly.