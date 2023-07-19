The Pillars of Good Health: 8 Daily Habits for Longevity and Wellness

Title: The Key to Health and Longevity – 8 Daily Decisions That Slow Down Aging

Subtitle: Practicing a healthy lifestyle can minimize the effects of silent enemies on our body, such as inflammation and oxidative stress.

Introduction:

In today’s fast-paced world, we are bombarded with an overload of information on health and wellness. However, amidst this information overload, it is essential not to forget the most crucial aspect of maintaining good health: balance and constancy in our lifestyle. Ancient Greek physician Hippocrates believed that moderation and regular exercise are vital for a healthy body and slow aging. Dr. Sari Arponen, a renowned expert and co-founder of the Slow Medicine Revolution platform, agrees and emphasizes the significance of incorporating healthy practices into our daily lives. By following the recommendations presented in her book, “The Immune System Finally Comes Out of the Closet,” Dr. Arponen believes that we can improve our overall health, leading to a better quality and longer lifespan.

3 Principles for Optimal Health:

Dr. Arponen’s recommendations stem from three fundamental principles, which form the core of her book. These principles are:

1. “We are what the microbiota does with what we eat and what we later absorb.”

2. “What is not used, atrophies, one dies, and forgets” (Hippocrates).

3. “The secret to good health is that the body is agitated, and the lies rest” (Voltaire).

8 Daily Decisions for Slowing Down Aging:

To achieve optimal health and longevity, Dr. Arponen highlights eight healthy habits that have a direct impact on our well-being. These habits promote balance and constancy in our daily lives.

1. Prebiotic and Anti-inflammatory Diet:

Avoiding ultra-processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats is crucial. Some individuals may find grains (especially those containing gluten) and dairy products to be harmful. Dr. Arponen suggests eating twice a day instead of five and fasting for fifteen hours overnight.

2. Be Active and Avoid a Sedentary Lifestyle:

Regular moderate exercise and continuous movement throughout the day are vital for maintaining good health. Even a brief workout at the gym is not sufficient if we spend the rest of our day sitting.

3. Prioritize Quality Sleep:

Sleep is not an optional activity. Adequate sleep duration falls between 6 to 9 hours per night.

4. Connect with Nature:

Regular exposure to nature, such as spending time in gardens or natural landscapes, can regenerate both the body and mind. This connection with nature helps detoxify our thoughts and rid ourselves of harmful substances.

5. Nurture Meaningful Relationships:

Building and nurturing deep and real relationships is essential for a healthy mind and body. Dedicating time away from technology to engage in real experiences with loved ones can positively impact our microbiota and brain.

6. Maintain a Youthful Mindset:

Having a purpose in life, cultivating gratitude, practicing compassion, and retaining our innate curiosity and playfulness contribute to our happiness and the happiness of those around us.

7. Essential Supplements for Health:

Vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and magnesium are three essential supplements for maintaining good health. Adequate sunlight exposure is the primary natural source of vitamin D, while omega-3 fatty acids can be obtained from foods like salmon, walnuts, and seeds.

8. Stress Reduction through Mindfulness:

Practicing meditation, mindfulness, and other stress-reducing techniques can help prevent age-related changes in the brain. Constant exposure to high levels of adrenaline and cortisol can lead to health issues such as high blood pressure and cardiovascular stress.

Conclusion:

By incorporating these eight daily decisions into our lives, we have the opportunity to make significant positive changes to our overall health and well-being. Dr. Arponen believes that if these practices were adopted globally, the population would experience substantial improvements in health, leading to longer and better lives. Ultimately, it is up to each individual to take responsibility for their own health and follow the path towards optimal well-being.

