Earlier, Intel’s next-generation processor i7 13700K appeared on the GeekBench 5 database for the first time, and a new test score of the i7 13700K was added on GeekBench 5.

In this test, the motherboard was replaced with a model that supports DDR5 memory, using 32GB DDR5-5200 memory. After replacing the memory, the multi-core score increased to 19,811, and the test score soared by 19%.

However, after replacing DDR5, the multi-core score of the i7 13700K dropped from the original 2,090 to 2,069. Similarly, the i5 13600K also showed an 11% increase in test scores after replacing DDR5.

Based on this situation, the foreign media VideoCardz sorted out the DDR5 memory test results of the existing Intel 13th generation CPUs. The Ryzen 9 5950X, which was originally on par with the i7 13700K multi-core score, was finally left far behind this time.