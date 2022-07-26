Home Health The power of DDR5 is remarkable!! Intel’s 13th generation processor i7 13700K shows a 19% increase in multi-core performance after replacing DDR5
Health

The power of DDR5 is remarkable!! Intel’s 13th generation processor i7 13700K shows a 19% increase in multi-core performance after replacing DDR5

by admin
The power of DDR5 is remarkable!! Intel’s 13th generation processor i7 13700K shows a 19% increase in multi-core performance after replacing DDR5

Earlier, Intel’s next-generation processor i7 13700K appeared on the GeekBench 5 database for the first time, and a new test score of the i7 13700K was added on GeekBench 5.

In this test, the motherboard was replaced with a model that supports DDR5 memory, using 32GB DDR5-5200 memory. After replacing the memory, the multi-core score increased to 19,811, and the test score soared by 19%.

However, after replacing DDR5, the multi-core score of the i7 13700K dropped from the original 2,090 to 2,069. Similarly, the i5 13600K also showed an 11% increase in test scores after replacing DDR5.

Based on this situation, the foreign media VideoCardz sorted out the DDR5 memory test results of the existing Intel 13th generation CPUs. The Ryzen 9 5950X, which was originally on par with the i7 13700K multi-core score, was finally left far behind this time.

See also  Jaws on the anti Covid pill Merck: "Impressive data, but the best thing is not to get infected"

You may also like

Cow’s milk allergy, when too many children suffer...

Classic Villains Return – World of Warcraft®: Wrath...

Medicine Test 2022: dates, announcement, exam and scores

Mediterranean diet, it is also good for the...

It is rumored that EA is developing the...

4 new cases of phantom disease in Friuli....

Covid, effects also on the skin: spots, dermatitis...

“The public health system is about to collapse....

The Sound of VR Virtual Reality – Talking...

Mercogliano retreat, day 5: focus on the defensive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy