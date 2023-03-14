A voluminous, full and magnificent head of hair has always been considered the epitome of beauty. Unfortunately, most of us have to deal with lifeless hair lying flat on our heads. But just as the right make-up optimally emphasizes our facial features and conceals small flaws, the right haircut can also work wonders. Admittedly, cutting your hair takes a lot of courage and self-confidence. However, if you are ready for a big change and your hair lacks volume, then you have come to the right place! Call the hair salon today and discover the most beautiful short hairstyles for thin hair that are trending this spring and will give you fullness immediately!

Short hairstyles for thin hair for a trendy look

Snap, snap, hair off – this is the easiest way to describe the trend hairstyles in spring 2023, because short hair is more popular than it has been for a long time. Short hairstyles have not only proven to be super practical for everyday life, but are also a great eye-catcher and can easily keep up with a long mane. Whether a classic bob, elegant lob or a cheeky pixie – the right haircut for thin hair feels modern and gives our manes the long-awaited portion of volume and dynamics.

Layered short hairstyles for more volume

The key to making your thinning hair appear fuller? A step cut, of course! Adding multiple layers visually creates the illusion of more fullness and volume and provides a delightfully casual touch. Whether you opt for a fringed pixie cut or a layered bob depends on your own taste and style – the main thing is that the layers are there!

The pixie cut as a hairstyle trend in spring 2023

Short, shorter, pixie cut! The good old pixie cut has now achieved cult status and is definitely one of the most beautiful short hairstyles for thin hair. As you may already know, with the pixie cut, the hair on the sides is cut super short and the top hair is left much longer. And it is precisely this fine trick that provides more volume and dynamics for thin hair.

Sometimes super short, with an undercut, asymmetrical or with a side fringe – the pixie cut with all its variations is clear proof that short hairstyles for thin hair are anything but boring and old-fashioned. And the best? The pixie cut flatters every face shape and sets our facial features perfectly.

When it comes to styling, the haircut for thin hair is a real all-rounder and looks both casual in an undone look and straight and really chic. So if you’re feeling bold, you really can’t go wrong with a pixie cut as a short hairstyle for thin hair.

Short hairstyles for thin hair: the long bob

If you’ve always sported long hair, transitioning to a short haircut can be quite radical. We have the perfect solution for you too, and that is the long bob (praise). Neither too short nor too long, but somewhere in between – the Lob has been in vogue for years and fortunately this will not change for the coming season.

To make your hair appear fuller, add subtle layers to the lob. However, a little caution is required, because too many fringes even produce the opposite and make your hair look even thinner. The short hairstyle for fine hair feels even livelier in combination with a side parting. The following applies – the deeper the side parting, the greater the volume effect.

The sliced ​​bob is THE trend hairstyle for spring 2023

When it comes to short hairstyles for thin hair, the bob with all its facets is our absolute number 1. The timeless classic is constantly being reinvented and is therefore never boring. This spring is no exception and the sliced ​​bob is already being celebrated as the trend hairstyle for 2023. The hair is cut accurately and to one length, but unlike the blunt bob, the front strands of hair are left a little longer.

The slightly asymmetrical cut ensures a modern and fresh look and brings plenty of movement to the hair. And when it comes to styling, anything is possible. If you like it more classic, wear the sliced ​​bob in a sleek look. Beach waves, on the other hand, provide a playful and girly touch.

Wispy bangs for thin hair

Pony hairstyles are rather unsuitable for thin hair? But we see it very differently! Embrace your fine texture and complement your short hairstyle with airy wispy bangs! The fringed pony is very popular this year and gives your hair a touch of dynamics and fullness.

The bowl cut is back

Who would have thought? The bowl cut from the 90s is currently celebrating a huge comeback and is one of the coolest short hairstyles for thin hair. The trend hairstyle is also known as the “pot cut” in this country and that explains pretty much everything. With the bowl cut, the hair around the head is cut to one length, creating the illusion of more volume.

Not only the right short hairstyle for thin hair, but also the hair color can further enhance the volume effect. As you probably know, the balayage technique involves working light highlights into the hair freehand, resulting in a very natural and flattering look. But that’s not all – the lighter highlights and the soft contrast make our thin hair look fuller and livelier. Complementing a trendy short hairstyle with a new hair color – doesn’t that sound like a real win-win situation?