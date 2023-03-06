Home Health the pro Ukraine-breaking latest news line has been confirmed
Health

the pro Ukraine-breaking latest news line has been confirmed

by admin
the pro Ukraine-breaking latest news line has been confirmed

The Reform Party of the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine in Europe, is on her way to a landslide victory in the general election which was held on Sunday. Kallas faced the challenge of the far-right populist party EKRE, which seeks to limit the Baltic nation’s exposure to the Ukrainian crisis and blames the current government for the country’s high inflation rate.

The party of the outgoing prime minister with 32% of the votes sees the presence in Parliament increase by 4 seats (101 seats in total). The runner up, the party of far right, retreats instead to 15% and loses two seats in the national assembly. Kaja Kallas will need to form a coalition to have a majority but the political direction provided by the Estonian electorate is clear: calls for the pro-European line and full support for Ukraine to be maintained and for the aggressive threat posed by neighboring Russia to be stemmed.

Half of the votes were cast electronically: the Baltic country is among the most advanced in Europe in the use of new technologies for the tasks of the state and the bureaucracy.

See also  Open Data - Data - Italian establishments for foods of animal origin

You may also like

Fasting: This is what happens in the body...

In Puglia stop to genetic tests for the...

Lauterbach thanks healthcare workers

invested, in 5 live extracts from the plates

Challenging reform agenda for 2023 – Interview with...

Rete Tim, from Cdp green light to non-binding...

Councilor Doria at the assembly of general practitioners:...

Electric toothbrushes in the test: from luxury to...

Without help | International Health

On the protests in Lützerath – health check

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy