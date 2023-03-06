Luka Doncic and Devin Booker “got high” during the Dallas-Phoenix game, and then they talked about that incident

Luka Dončić jumped on Devin Buker near the end of the Dallas – Phoenix game and after pushing each other and smiling ironically in each other’s faces, they were separated by their teammates and coaches. After that mutual fuss, which im it’s not the first this seasonDončić announced himself and sent a message to his great rival: “Everything is fine, the match was like that, competitive. Just next time, don’t wait until there are three games left before the end of the game to speak“, Dončić “stung” the American.

After his team’s victory in a difficult away game, Booker also announced: “OI respected the judge, not him. You said you don’t want everyone to be friends and there you go some smoke. Two contestants ‘started’ at each other. You all say you don’t like the way the NBA is now. Off the field I have no problem with Luka, but when we compete on the field, that’s what we do“, Booker stated.

When they told Dončić that Booker said he was addressing the judge, Luka laughed. “Judging by the words he spoke, it wasn’t like that,” explained the Slovenian. The two had tense moments both on and off the field and at the end of last season, when they “stinged” and clashed during the playoffs.

In that series, Dallas won in mastery and eliminated the Suns 4-3 in the second round, ending their season that they started as NBA runners-up. They could meet again in the playoffs this competitive year, as Phoenix is ​​currently fourth in the West with a 36-29 record and Dallas is seventh with a 33-32 record. The first place is, of course, Denver with a score of 45-19.