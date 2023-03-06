Not afraid of being crushed by away strength, Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team easily defeated Shanxi team 115 to 103

Hangzhou Daily News After winning an away game against the Qingdao team coached by former coach Liu Weiwei, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team came to Taiyuan with a fiery state and faced the Shanxi team last night. Relying on the huge advantage established in the first half, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team won easily 115 to 103 in the end, and gained a 3-game winning streak at the start of the third stage.

Before the game, although the Shanxi team ranked 8th in the league, they only had one more win than the 13th, and they did not have a clear advantage in the fierce battle for the playoffs.

The Shanxi team, which was originally good at running and bombing, encountered Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team with the highest defensive efficiency in the league. It was covered, and the hit rate was terribly low.

Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team firmly controlled the rhythm of the game in the first half. They completed as many as 7 steals in the first quarter, and all of them were converted into points. In the second quarter, Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team showed the best offensive and defensive strength in the league. It successfully defended and counterattacked many times in a row, and hit 7 three-pointers. It scored 35 points in a single quarter and achieved a 27-point lead at halftime. Advantage.

Changing sides to fight again, Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent men’s basketball team continued to feel hot, especially the two insiders Yu Jiahao and Zhang Dayu performed well, helping the team expand its lead to more than 30 points.

However, the Shanxi team did not give up the game, and finally recovered the “scope” in the fourth quarter, scored 42 points in a single quarter, and kept narrowing the point difference, but it was too late, the overall situation was set, and finally Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzunan The basket got the victory as it wished.

As the “leader” of the league, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team has maintained a stable output on both offense and defense, especially the deep rotation lineup and bench strength, making it difficult for opponents to parry.

In the whole game, 6 players from Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team scored in double figures. Wu Qian scored 23 points and 8 assists, Gary scored 17 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, Wang Zailu scored 15 points, Yu Jiahao scored 14 points and 9 assists. rebounds, Wright and Cheng Shuipeng each scored 10 points.

After the game, Wang Shilong, head coach of Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team, said: “We did a good job defending in the first half, and the execution on the field was very clear, but the mentality changed in the second half, and there were 31 turnovers in the game, which is too many Now, go back and make a good summary.”

On the evening of March 9th, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Men’s Basketball Team will usher in the last away game of this “three consecutive away” trip. The opponent is the Jiangsu team.