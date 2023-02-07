Witticisms uttered while speaking of an investigation into Juventus which he had just asked to be closed. This is the fragment of the video of a conference, which went viral on social media, in which Ciro Santoriello, one of the three prosecutors of the Turin prosecutor’s office in the black and white company’s capital gains trial, proclaims himself a fan of Naples and “anti Juventus”. The episode dates back to 2019. In the full video, according to ANSA, Santoriello was explaining the reasons why he had exonerated the Juve management at the end of that investigation.

There was also Andrea Agnelli among the five suspects in the proceeding of which the prosecutor Ciro Santoriello asked for the filing. The case concerned an alleged irregularity in Juventus’ financial statements for the years 2015 and 2016 and, in particular, the failure to enter a sum in the “charges and risks” fund to cover, in the future, any compensation for damages resulting from civil actions in relation to the Calciopoli case. Finding no irregularities, the magistrate had proposed the filing.

Anger among Juventus fans over the video, also published today by some newspapers – others carry the text – with one of the prosecutors of the Prisma investigation into Juventus’ financial statements, who jokes about his anti-Juventus attitude at a public conference. The episode dates back to a meeting in 2019, two years before the opening of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office, at the meeting “The organizational model and football clubs. The prevention of offenses between criminal and sports justice”, but the jokes as a fan of the magistrate they raised a sea of ​​controversy: “I admit it – says Santoriello in the video, questioned by a lawyer next to him at the speaker’s table – I am a huge fan of Napoli and I hate Juventus. Napoli is important as a fan, as an audience ministry obviously I’m anti-Juventus, against thefts on the pitch, and I had to write filings”.

“I have seen, listened to and reported, in compliance with the roles, for the appropriate checks and evaluations. For now, I think it is correct that I stop here”. Thus on his twitter profile the minister of sport and young people, Andrea Abodi, regarding the video where one of the prosecutors of the Prisma investigation into Juventus’ financial statements, Ciro Santoriello, speaks of his anti-Juventinity at a public conference.

