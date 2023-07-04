The Regatta for life is back, funds for cancer research – Medicine

PHOTO

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 JUL – From Senigallia to Marina Dorica, the Marche coast was the scene of the fifth edition of the Regatta for Life 2023, a competition that saw 30 boats compete. Aimed at raising funds in support of 40 patient associations, the initiative was promoted by the Oncology Clinic of the Marche Polytechnic University, together with Marina Dorica of Ancona, the Nautical Club of Senigallia and the Italian Sailing Federation – X Zone.



“The event allowed us to give concrete help to cancer patients residing in our Region and during the initiative we conveyed a message of prevention and health“, underlines Rossana Berardi, member of the board of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, full professor of Oncology at the Marche Polytechnic University.



The Regatta For Life 2023 was held in partnership with One Healthon: the Health Network, a project born with the aim of creating a network of health professionals, patient associations, institutions, representatives of the world of business–sports-communication . “In this solidarity event, the world of sport joins the voluntary sector – says Renato Bisonni, director of UOC Medical Oncology Ast Fermo, coordinator of the Marcango Network – and aims to inform the whole community, from sports to the city and tourism”. “Thanks also to these initiatives, research in the specific field is evolving and offering increasingly cutting-edge therapeutic solutions. Our company is proud to support its name”, concludes Armando Gozzini, general manager of the Marche University Hospital. At the finish line in Marina Dorica, Luca Mosca’s Interceptor was reconfirmed as the first for the colors of the Ancona Yacht Club followed by Letterio Morabito’s Stardust of the LNI of Ancona. “The rowers – adds the sailing champion Alberto Rossi – take to the water to compete, to cross the finish line first, but well aware that their participation has an even more important meaning than first place on the podium”. (HANDLE).



