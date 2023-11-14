The Rise of Covid Hospitalizations in Southern Milan: 46 Infected Patients Between Two Hospitals

The number of Covid-19 patients in Southern Milan hospitals on the rise

The San Donato Polyclinic and the Vizzolo hospital in Southern Milan are currently grappling with an increase in hospitalized patients testing positive for Covid-19. As of now, there are 46 infected patients between the two facilities, prompting the implementation of a series of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

One of the key measures introduced is the mandatory wearing of masks within the hospital departments. Additionally, the San Donato Group hospital has reported 13 patients currently being treated for the virus. In light of the situation, health management is considering the possibility of imposing restrictions on visits by relatives in departments with the highest number of Covid-19 patients, as a precautionary measure.

For further detailed information on this developing situation, readers are encouraged to check out the in-depth article in the Cittadino di Lodi, available in stores and digitally starting from November 15.

