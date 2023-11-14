Intel’s 14th Generation Core Processor: Raptor Lake-S Refresh and Other Tech Highlights

Intel Releases Minor Upgrade to 14th Generation Core Processor

In a shift from their previous strategy of major upgrades every few years, Intel has officially released the 14th generation Core processor, codenamed “Raptor Lake-S Refresh”. This minor revision may not be attractive to users who already have the 13th generation Core computers, but for those who are used to upgrading, it may be the last upgrade of the DDR4 memory platform.

The new processor, compared with the Core i9-14900K, has undergone further fine-tuning and is one step closer to the realm where everyone can enjoy P-Core 6GHz with “one click”. While this upgrade may not seem significant to some users, it could mark the end of an era for the DDR4 memory platform.

Other highlights in the latest issue of tech news include Qualcomm’s specialization in AI computing with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to create its own ecosystem, AMD’s FSR 3 upscaling technology with practical FMF technology for both new and old games, and a guide to buying electric vehicles with one-for-one discounts.

Additionally, the issue touches on the selling point of environmental protection, including the definition of carbon-neutral products.

The cover character for this issue is Miko Huang, with photography by Szetosifu and production by Jacky. Stay tuned for the latest updates in the world of technology and computing.

