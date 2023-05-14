THE ROAR OF THE PANTHERS! THERE IS NO ABDICTION, THE IMOCO PROSECCO DOC WINS 3-0 AND ON MONDAY THERE’S RACE 5 AT THE PALAVERDE! – Imoco Volley Conegliano

TRUE VOLLEYBALL MILAN-PROSECCO DOC IMOCO CONEGLIANO 0-3

(24-26,20-25,17-25)

True Volleyball: Orro 3,Thompson 6, Larson 6, Sylla 6, Folie 2, Stevanovic 5, Parochial, Davyskiba ne, Begic 1, Rettke ne, Negretti ne, Stysiak 12, Candi, Allard ne. All. Gaspari

Imoco Prosecco DOC: Wolosz, Haak 23, Plummer 11, Robinson Cook 6, Fahr 10, Lubian 5, De Gennaro, Squarcini ne, Gennari, De Kruijf 1, Pericati, Gray ne, Carraro ne, Bardaro ne. All. Santarelli

Referees: Goitre and Hat

Spectators: 3983 (sold out)

Set duration: 31′, 28′,28′

Note: bar errors Co 12,Mi 8; aces:0-1; walls: 6-2

MVP: Hook

Same sextets, Conegliano lines up Wolosz-Haak, Plummer-Robinson Cook, Fahr-Lubian, libero De Gennaro, Vero Volley in front of a sold-out sports hall (150 Gialloblù fans making themselves heard at the Monza Arena) confirms Orro-Thompson , Sylla-Larson, Folie-Stevanovic, free parish.

The two teams feel the tension of the stake and make a lot of mistakes at the start, Sylla places the first break (4-2), but Haak then blocks her. It is played in a pit and the first exchanges are all played on the nerves, Milan also makes mistakes and remains in balance (7-6), with Isabelle Haak who starts hammering by repeatedly hitting the target. THE draw comes with an attack out of the former Folie. Once the tension has been shaken, the two teams begin to play as they know how, Fahr’s counterattack is worth overtaking 8-9. Vero Volley misses again twice with Sylla and the minibreak is from the Venetians (9-12). Coach Gaspari time out. Two errors from the Panthers arrive to break the rhythm and Sylla takes advantage of it to bring the home team forward (partial 4-0). There is Fahr well served by captain Wolosz for the draw 13-13 and the fight continues. Thompson is also wrong and the Prosecco DOC Imoco comes back on, then Haak continues to push for +2: 15-17. The Panthers believe in it and work well with the block-defense that favors the fast from Lubian, good at bringing the away team to the maximum advantage (15-18). Bella Haak is “on fire” (9 points in the set played great by the Swede), but Milan never gives up and Thompson brings the landlords back to -1 (18-19). Plummer can also be seen, so far good at holding up in reception on the constant requests from the opponents, for 18-20, but Sylla shortens, then an invasion gives Milan a draw: 21-21. There is Haak, implacable, for 21-22, then the Swede also leads on 22-23. Gennari and De Kruijf enter and the Dutch central player courageously puts the 23-24 down, but Larson is cold and cancels the set ball. Kelsey Robinson in a lob gives another chance, then the defense works well and Haak closes a great set: 24-26, Panthers ahead!

Second set and the “double” wall by Fahr and attack by Haak immediately sends Conegliano ahead (1-2). You fight throughout the initial phase (5-5). Plummer goes out and Milan takes advantage of it (7-5), but Robinson Cook keeps Prosecco DOC Imoco close, then De Gennaro defends and Lubian equalizes in fast. We go to elastic, Folie attacks the new +2 (9-7). The Panthers have heart and grit, absorb the blow, equalize and overtake with the brace of a super Haak (10-11), then Milan makes a mistake and coach Gaspari tries to stop the break of the reigning champions ahead 10-12. But the Panthers picked up the pace, Plummer hammers the +3, Stysiak is on the field and the Pole scores with an attack and a lucky ace to say the least, all to be redone (12-13).

Enter Pericati on the second line, coach Santarelli wants the defense to speed up to allow the “manager” Asia Wolosz to cue an exceptional Isabelle Haak who invents two millimeter parallel bars and a narrow diagonal for the 13-17 that launches the Panthers. After the time out, the Panthers don’t stop, Haak continues his stellar match (8 points in the second set too!) with a deadly serve that gives another draw to Prosecco DOC Imoco (14-20). Milan reacts with the pride of the newly entered Stysiak (16-20, 7 points in the set for the Polish), but the Gialloblù team does not lose concentration and takes the lead in the final sprint: 18-22. The Gialloblù ball change works, Plummer (4 points in the set) scores twice (19-24) and the Gialloblù crowd can rejoice over Isabelle Haak’s 20-25, unstoppable. 2-0!

In the third set, the Panthers immediately start to push, with a great block-defense that made the difference in the previous set (38% the home attack against 53 of the guests): 1-4. Haak also works overtime with a block and closes the 2-6 with a “monster block” on Sylla. Kelsey Robinson also takes the chair with receptions and surgical attacks and Conegliano remains ahead (6-9). Prosecco DOC Imoco continues to play in order, with very rare mistakes and great efficiency in serving, a “slash” by Sarah Fahr (in double figures with 10 points) projects the world champions to +4: 10-14 and time out by Milan, in clear difficulty. The veterans Moki De Gennaro and Asia Wolosz keep the bar straight, Milan suffers the pace of an Imoco that makes no mistakes and flies 10-16 with a terrifying blow from Bella Haak, today in the “Queen of the North” version, MVP of the match . After the time out, the Panthers insist, Haak continues to hammer, this time on the block (11-17), while coach Santarelli throws Robin De Kruijf and Ylenia Pericati into the fray. However, Stysiak shows that Vero Volley is still alive (13-17).

The Imoco Prosecco DOC never stops in its mission and closes in a big way with a sumptuous Haak (23 points, MVP), bringing the series to race 5, the play-off which MONDAY AT THE PALAVERDE at 20.45 will decide the Italian champion team! presale from MIDNIGHT on www.vivaticket.it!

(photo Rubin for Women’s Volleyball League)