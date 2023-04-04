CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

23.17: The news from Italy-New Zealand will be available on OA Sport in the early hours of tomorrow. Thanks for following us and good night!

23.15: It was not the same Italy as in the last few games, not very precise Returns and many mistakes for the Azzurri who suffer a very heavy defeat in the run-up to a place in the playoffs and now they know they can no longer be wrong, starting from the challenge of this night with New Zealand

23.14: Ramsfjell puts it and Norway beats Italy 9-8 but there is no lack of regrets in the blue house

23.13: The rejection of Retornaz, two blue stones in the house but now it will be an easy game for Ramsfjell to get the point

23.11: The perfect shot by Ramsfjell who places the Norwegian stone at the point when the last two shots are missing. We must hope for a great shot by Retornaz and a mistake by the Scandinavian

23.05: Only one stone remains in the house and it’s blue when there are 4 shots left

23.02: A blue stone to point after 8 shots

22.56: Staying afloat even in difficult times: Italy has learned to do this! Not everything went as planned today at the Azzurri’s home but the Italian team managed to hang on to the match and now have another chance!

22.55: RAMSFJELL’S FIRST MISTAKE! The Norwegian does not find the rejection and Italy miraculously steals the hand, reaching 8-8! Now extra end with Norwegian hand! Situation reopened but it’s tough

22.54: Two blue stones at the point before the last shot by Ramsfjell who has to find the right angle for a non-difficult shot

22.53: Retornaz places the central guard and Ramsfjell the bowl. Only two shots left

10.49pm: Two blue stones at the point but without a guard when the last four shots of the match are missing

10.45pm: Norwegian Stone points after 5 shots from the last end

10.40pm: Disastrous Return tonight! Not only does he not risk being rejected but he hits the Swedish guard in an attempt to win the second point which would have only lengthened the agony… A point for Italy that is of little use. The Norwegians have the hand and the advantage is one point at the last end. Only they can lose it but for sure Italy didn’t do enough to win this match

22.39: Low guard on the right for Sweden. Now Retornaz has to go all out and remove the Swedish stone from the house. It’s not easy

22.36: Bravo Ramsfjell to insert the stone in support of the blue one with the cover of the Swedish guard

22.33: There are four blue stones at the point, well distributed in the house, when there are 4 shots left at the end of the ninth end

22.29: Stone blue point after 8 shots of the penultimate end

22.22: The Norwegian is not wrong and brings home the maximum, one point: 8-6 Norway when two ends are missing and it is very hard for Italy

22.21: There are four blue stones in the house before Ramsfjell’s last pitch

22.15: Another mistake by Sesaker who rejects the Norwegian stone in order to remove the blue central guard

22.08: Two Norwegian stone to point after six shots of the eighth end

22.02: Again questionable choice of Retornaz. Place a stone in the center of the house, the Norwegian double rejects which leaves only a Scandinavian stone in the house and Italy is forced to take the point that shortens the gap but cannot satisfy the Azzurri

21.58: The double throw of the Norwegians frees the house from many blue stones but there is an Italian stone still ready when there are three shots left

21.53: Heavy traffic in the house after 8 pitches, three Norwegian stones and two Italian stones all very close to the center

21.50: After 4 shots of the seventh Swedish end stone at the point

21.44: We needed to take risks, Retornaz didn’t do it and Italy conceded three points. Once again the choice of the blue skip is questionable. Bravo Ramsfjell to find the exact rejection and to remove only the blue stone. Three points for Norway that takes the lead again

21-42: Retornaz chooses precision and places the blue stone at the point with the coverage of the guard

21.41: Bravo Ramsfjell who finds the double failure, now there are two Swedish stones at the point and the last shot of Retornaz is not easy that a crack to free the house from the opposing stones could have it but perfection is needed

21.39: Always two blue stones at the point when there are three shots left at the end. Good choice by Retornaz to place a stone behind the Norwegian one

21.35: Inaccurate shot by Sesaker and it’s not the first tonight, there are two blue stones at the point when there are 5 shots left at the end

21.34: The stone in the center of the house is blue after 8 shots

21.31: Norwegian Stone points after 4 shots

21.23: AND THREE POINTS ITALY! The blues, after a hesitant start, played this fifth end very well and are now ahead!

21.22: He manages to hit two and therefore with a good rejection Italy will be able to take the lead

21.21: Now there are four blue stones at the point when the last shot of the Norwegians is missing. A powerful shot will come, let’s see how many stones he can clear

21.19: The rejection of the Norwegians does not specify, two blue stones remain in the central part of the house, even if only one point. Interesting situation

21.17: now there are two blue stones at the point when the last 4 shots are missing

21.16: Blue stone in the center of the house after ten shots

21.13: The double failure of Arman who puts the blue stone to the point after 6 shots of the fifth end

21.07: End cancelled, hand for Italy in the fifth end

21.01: Mosaner frees the house from the Norwegian stones, now there is only one blue stone in the house. We could go towards canceling the end

20.56: Norwegian Stone at the point after 4 shots from the fourth end

20.51: Retornaz does not risk and is not precise, who lends his side to the triple point of the Norwegians who, fortunately, make a mistake by missing the last rejection and therefore the points for the Scandinavians are “only” 2. It went well! 2-4 Norway after three ends

20.48: Another inaccuracy by Mosaner, two Norwegian stones remain on point when three shots are missing, there is the possibility of 3 points for our opponents

20.45: Two Norwegian tones to point after 12 shots of the third end

20.40: Crowded house and Norway at the point after 5 shots from the third end

20.35: This time Retornaz is not wrong and takes the double point of the draw after the initial blackout

20.31: Two blue stones at the point when there are 4 shots left at the end

20.25: Norwegian Stone points after the first 8 shots of the second end

20.19: The match begins as badly as possible with the double error of Retornaz who sends the stone crashing into the Norwegian guard. Hand stolen by 2 of the Norwegians and uphill road for the Azzurri

20.17: A double rejection is needed to prevent Norway from stealing the hand

20.16: Retornaz’s mistake missing the shot, there is a Norwegian stone at the point when the last two shots are missing at the end of the end

20.12: Empty house after 10 shots of the first end

20.08: Central guard and right for Italy after 4 shots of the first end

20.02: The presentation of the teams is underway

19.58: This is the round robin ranking after 5 days:

1 Sweden 5 5 0

2 Switzerland 6 5 1

3 Japan 5 4 1

3 Norway 5 4 1

3 Scotland 5 4 1

6 Canada 5 3 2

6 Italy 5 3 2

8 Czech Republic 5 2 3

9 United States 6 2 4

10 Germany 5 1 4

11 Korea 6 1 5

12 New Zealand 5 0 5

12 Türkiye 5 0 5

19.55: The first 2 classified will fly directly to the semifinals, while the teams from third to sixth position will compete in the quarterfinals. Last year the Azzurri finished third after the first phase, then overcoming Switzerland in the qualifying match and surrendering to Sweden in the semifinals, to then conquer the bronze against the United States of America.

19.52: In this world championship, which is held from 1 to 9 April in Ottawa (Canada), there are 13 teams that are competing in the round robin, at the end of which the ranking will be drawn up.

19.49: Today’s challenge could prove to be decisive for access to the play-offs by the Azzurri who face Norway who up to now have beaten the USA 8-5, defeated South Korea 6-2, beat 8-6 the hosts Canada, and yesterday they beat New Zealand, losing clearly against Switzerland.

19.46: The Azzurri’s journey towards the playoffs did not start as expected, with a double defeat on the opening day against two of the strongest teams in the lot, Scotland and the hosts Canada, but Retornaz and his companions back on track by beating Turkey, Switzerland and Germany in sequence and the chances of hitting a place in the top six remain intact.

19.43: The Italians aim to be protagonists also in this world championship review, after obtaining a fabulous bronze last year behind Sweden and Canada.

19.40: Good evening to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of Italy-Norway, sixth match of the Azzurri of the 2023 Curling World Cup

