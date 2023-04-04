The former president before being placed under arrest over the Stormy Daniels case

(LaPresse) Donald Trump greets his supporters with the closed fist walking towards the Manhattan Attorney’s Office building, shortly before being placed under arrest in the Stormy Daniels case. The former president spent the night between Monday and Tuesday at Trump Tower, to then go to court escorted by Secret Service agents.

The former US president, who declared himself not guilty Of 34 counts for conspiracy and false accounting, did not answer reporters’ questions gathered outside the building