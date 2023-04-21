the shoes thrown in the street and the beatings

Milan, 21 April 2022 – «At first I thought I could handle that boy. In the last few minutes, however, I was afraid: we risked having an accident in a street full of people and getting really hurt». Carla (not her real name) has been driving a taxi in Milan for 14 years: on Tuesday evening she was behind the wheel of the white car he got into Achille Costacurta, the son of the former AC Milan defender and of the national team, Alessandro Costacurta, and of the model and TV presenter Martina Colombari.

A nightmarish ride of about half an hour, concluded by the eighteen-year-old with an attack on a local police officer, who ended up in the emergency room with a wound caused by a punch in the face and was discharged with a seven-day prognosis. A raid that cost Costacurta junior – who has just returned from a short holiday abroad after the participation with the mother in the broadcast ‘Beijing Express‘ – a complaint on the loose for resistance and violence against a public official. We return at 11pm on Tuesday. We are in the central station area, in front of a restaurant: «I arrived there to answer a radio taxi call – Carla says – . He got into the car: he was wearing a floral shirt, a pair of shorts and a straw hat and had a trolley with him. I didn’t recognize him, I didn’t know who he was. He told me to take him to a club in via Savona » Navigli area, exactly on the opposite side of the city from the railway yard area.

After a few minutes, the passenger begins to pronounce meaningless sentencesthen roll down the windows e yell at cyclists and passers-by: «I didn’t worry, I wasn’t afraid he might hurt me, but I understood that there was something wrong. I kept calm and said to myself: ‘Now I’ll take it to its destination and then I’ll leave as if nothing had happened'”.

As the kilometers go by, however, the situation only gets worse: «It started to give punched the inside of the doors, injuring his hands: he shouted and was more and more agitated, he was completely beside himself”. At the height of the Columns of San Lorenzo, the eighteen year old he takes his shoes off his feet and throws them on the street: «I had a police car in front of me – Carla’s reconstruction -. I told the guy, ‘If you don’t calm down, I’ll stop them right away.’ At that point, he froze for a moment. «Sorry, sorry», he told me, but after a few seconds he started over exactly as before ».

And we are in via Savona, almost at our destination: suddenly, Costacurta junior opens the door, although the car is still moving. “I I started screaming – explains the taxi driver -. He fell into the space between the two front seats, hitting me on the shoulder (which still hurts) and snatching the dashcam on the dashboard: he said he couldn’t stand cameras. After that gesture, I understood that I couldn’t go on any longer: we were in a street full of people for the Fuorisalone e we risked going to crash, endangering our lives and that of passers-by.

Carla sees one in the distance police patrol and points decisively towards their car to ask for help: «I got out and I approached them to explain the situation. He stayed in the car: initially he tried to get out, but the agents didn’t locked the doors waiting for colleagues to come to help. Then he crouched behind the seats and started kicking.’

At this point it’s 11.35pm: the casts try to get the 18-year-old out of the taxi, and that’s when he punch a non-commissioned officer, hitting him under the eye: “They managed to immobilize him and take him to their offices: only when I formalized the complaint, I learned from the agents that it was Achille Costacurta”. About 48 hours after the incident, Carla looks back on those minutes and reflects: «In many years of work, a situation like this had never occurred to me: yes, I’ve had to deal with drunk guys, especially on weekends, but the other evening I was afraid. I’m sorry for that boy: I tried to have a maternal approach, it wasn’t enough”.