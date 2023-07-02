The Significance of Diet in the Prevention and Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes

Title: Diet Plays a Key Role in Preventing and Treating Type 2 Diabetes, Experts Say

Julio 01, 2023 – Diet has been identified as a vital factor in the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes, according to medical experts. This chronic disease has become a major concern in Puerto Rico, affecting over half a million individuals. In an exclusive interview with Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Yussel García, a renowned internist and the medical director of the Hospital de La Concepción, highlighted the potential risks associated with uncontrolled diabetes, including cardiovascular, kidney, and brain complications.

Patients with type 2 diabetes face challenges in managing the disease due to insufficient insulin production by the pancreas and the cells’ inadequate response to insulin. While some specialists may not advocate for strict carbohydrate restrictions, it is crucial to gradually reduce carbohydrate consumption to restore liver function and achieve balanced health, noted Dr. García.

Recognizing changes in their bodies, patients are encouraged to consult with their doctors to determine appropriate treatment, including tailored doses and complementary diet and exercise plans. Understanding the interplay between blood sugar, insulin, and glucagon (a hormone responsible for raising glucose levels) is crucial in managing type 2 diabetes effectively, explained Dr. Garcia.

A low-calorie, high-fiber diet that includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, and nuts is essential for type 2 diabetes patients. Experts emphasize the significance of avoiding processed products, especially those with added sugars. Weight loss has been identified as directly linked to improved insulin dependency, with various global studies highlighting the adverse effects of weight gain on insulin resistance.

In the Medicine and Public Health Magazine’s “Connect with your Specialist” segment, Ms. Coralis Alsina shared recommendations for diabetic patients, focusing on the ketogenic diet. Alsina explained that ketogenic diets, known for being low or completely free of carbohydrates, prioritize fat and protein intake. While helpful in managing diabetes, patients must also pay attention to long-term usage due to potential cardiovascular concerns.

Specialists stress that there is no exact or specific recommended diet or therapy for type 2 diabetes. However, low-carbohydrate diets, such as the ketogenic diet, can be beneficial when accompanied by specialist supervision. Striving for weight management and adopting a healthy, active lifestyle is crucial in combating insulin resistance and overall diabetes management.

As diabetes continues to be a pressing health issue globally, it is imperative for individuals to take proactive steps toward a healthier lifestyle and seek guidance from medical professionals. By prioritizing diet and making informed choices, individuals can play an active role in preventing and treating type 2 diabetes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

