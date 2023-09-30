Home » The Silent Disease: Unnoticed Joint and Muscle Pain in Walking
Health

The Silent Disease: Unnoticed Joint and Muscle Pain in Walking

by admin
The Silent Disease: Unnoticed Joint and Muscle Pain in Walking

Some Patients Unaware of Joint and Muscle Pain When Walking, Leading to Serious Health Risks

By: Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

September 30, 2023

Peripheral arterial disease, a condition characterized by arterial blockage with cholesterol plaques that affects circulation in the feet, was discussed in the latest edition of “Your Heart Health“. Dr. Damián Grovas, an interventional cardiologist, provided insights into the impact of this condition on patients.

According to Dr. Grovas, claudication, a condition where patients experience difficulty walking due to arterial obstruction, is a common symptom of peripheral arterial disease. However, he warns that many patients are unaware of this symptom, as they mistake it for joint and muscle pain.

If left untreated, claudication can lead to the formation of small ulcers, which may progress to gangrene. In severe cases, this could result in amputation of the limbs.

Dr. Grovas emphasized the importance of identifying peripheral arterial disease early. He explained that approximately 80% of patients are unaware of the disease’s presence, as they do not recognize the symptoms. The pain experienced while walking is often ignored or attributed to other causes, leading to a delay in seeking medical attention.

Typically, claudication starts as pain during long walks, which gradually decreases. Eventually, the pain may occur even at rest, often worsening at night. Failure to recognize these symptoms and seek appropriate treatment allows the disease to progress to an advanced state.

Dr. Grovas referred to peripheral arterial disease as a “silent disease” that often goes undetected until advanced stages. Routine medical examinations, such as the ankle brachial index, can help detect the condition. A value below 0.9 indicates a higher mortality risk compared to the normal range of 0.9 to 1.3.

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in managing peripheral arterial disease and avoiding potentially severe complications. The medical community urges individuals experiencing joint and muscle pain when walking to consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and guidance.

You may also like

What it means to feel pain (and why...

Key Information about the Anti-Covid Vaccination Campaign: Vaccination...

Ulcerative colitis: how to improve patient care

ON NATIONAL HEAD TRAUMA DAY THE RESUSCITATION AND...

Regulation for Renewal of Italian Medicines Agency Finally...

In Gorla, a free pediatric clinic for the...

The Lion Diet: A Controversial Approach to Transforming...

Lecce-Napoli, official lineups: Osimhen on the bench! From...

Can artificial intelligence predict who will win the...

Tumors, oncology aesthetic specialists take to the field...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy