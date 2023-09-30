The Silent Disease: Unnoticed Joint and Muscle Pain in Walking

Some Patients Unaware of Joint and Muscle Pain When Walking, Leading to Serious Health Risks

By: Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

September 30, 2023

Peripheral arterial disease, a condition characterized by arterial blockage with cholesterol plaques that affects circulation in the feet, was discussed in the latest edition of “Your Heart Health“. Dr. Damián Grovas, an interventional cardiologist, provided insights into the impact of this condition on patients.

According to Dr. Grovas, claudication, a condition where patients experience difficulty walking due to arterial obstruction, is a common symptom of peripheral arterial disease. However, he warns that many patients are unaware of this symptom, as they mistake it for joint and muscle pain.

If left untreated, claudication can lead to the formation of small ulcers, which may progress to gangrene. In severe cases, this could result in amputation of the limbs.

Dr. Grovas emphasized the importance of identifying peripheral arterial disease early. He explained that approximately 80% of patients are unaware of the disease’s presence, as they do not recognize the symptoms. The pain experienced while walking is often ignored or attributed to other causes, leading to a delay in seeking medical attention.

Typically, claudication starts as pain during long walks, which gradually decreases. Eventually, the pain may occur even at rest, often worsening at night. Failure to recognize these symptoms and seek appropriate treatment allows the disease to progress to an advanced state.

Dr. Grovas referred to peripheral arterial disease as a “silent disease” that often goes undetected until advanced stages. Routine medical examinations, such as the ankle brachial index, can help detect the condition. A value below 0.9 indicates a higher mortality risk compared to the normal range of 0.9 to 1.3.

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in managing peripheral arterial disease and avoiding potentially severe complications. The medical community urges individuals experiencing joint and muscle pain when walking to consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and guidance.