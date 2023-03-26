news-txt”>

The sky puts on a show with the alignment of five planets, fully visible from the evening of March 27th. “In the west, at sunset, the sky is preparing an interesting sequence of planets, involving in particular Jupiter, Venus and Mars, already clearly visible, and then Uranus which sees Venus prospectively approaching its position, while Mercury slowly slowly is emerging from the afterglow of the Sun, after sunset”, astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, scientific director of the Virtual Telescope, told ANSA.

“Only on March 27 – he continues – Mercury, freed from the solar glare, will be clearly visible” and “angularly close to Jupiter”. The Moon contributes to enrich the parade of planets. All the planets are visible to the naked eye except Uranus, to observe which binoculars will still be sufficient.

The show begins at sunset, “against a fairly bright sky, as the planets are lower down, and therefore more internal to the afterglow of twilight,” says the astrophysicist. The sequence starts from Jupiter, followed by Venus, which prospectively is close to the area of ​​the sky in which Uranus is also visible; then, among the stars of Taurus, there is Mars, recognizable by its reddish color, although no longer as bright as it had been in December 2022, when it was in opposition. Saturn and Neptune are missing, both visible only at dawn.