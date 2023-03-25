Ozempic is a drug exclusively for diabetics which is being improperly and dangerously used: it is taken for fast weight loss.

What are you willing to do in the name of a “perfect” body? L’obsession with beauty it can lead to excesses that have repercussions in every respect. Constantly looking for an image adhering to certain stereotypes is a very mentally conditioning vicious circle: one feels like a slave to comparison, one never feels enough, never up to par and this generates frustration and unease. At the same time, side effects obviously also affect health, which is threatened by dangerous habitswhose seriousness is often underestimated. The abuse of filters, the use of the surgeon, drastic diets: to this is added the even more dramatic use of prohibited drugs.

It’s an Ozempic alarm

At the Oscars ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel joked: “Everyone here looks so cool. As I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder: Is the Ozempic right for me?“. The irony is inspired by an alarming fact: the increasing use of Ozempic for weight loss. The drug based on the active ingredient Semaglutide is actually meant for i diabeticsto keep blood sugar under control: specifically it is prescribed to adults for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Yet Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency) has denounced a growing difficulty in finding this medicine: diabetics cannot find it. The reason? Some doctors, especially in the US, are prescribing Ozempic off-label to non-diabetic patients to combat excess pounds. In short, the drug has become one way to lose weight fast, within anyone’s reach.

Celebrities accused of taking Ozempic

In Hollywood it seems that the Ozempic has become a fashion among celebrities: theinjection of the drug for the purpose of losing weight it is spreading dangerously. Several stars have ended up at the center of the controversy. Someone has admitted the use of the puncture, someone has categorically denied having recourse to this practice. The Kardashian sisters were hit by Cyclone Ozempic. Kim Kardashian he has already caused a lot of discussion for the drastic diet with which he lost several kilos before the Met Gala, exclusively to be able to fit into a dress that otherwise he could not have worn.

Khloe Kardashian instead she has often been accused of exceeding with the use of filters, to the point of making herself unrecognizable. But the influencer has categorically denied the use of the drug, attributing her toned body to the consistency in training: “Let’s not disparage my years of training. I get up 5 days a week at 6 in the morning. Please stop making these assumptions” he wrote on Instagram. Also Julia Fox has denied the rumors about him. Interviewed by ET you reiterated, regarding Ozempic: “I don’t use it and have never used it. I would never do that. There are diabetics who need itThe actress admitted that she underwent liposuction treatment and used Botox in the past.

Who uses Ozempic for weight loss

Chelsea Handler admitted to taking the drug not knowing it was for diabetics. On an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress revealed that she took Ozempic on the recommendation of her doctor. She only later realized the danger and she stopped taking it: “I do not do it anymore. It’s too irresponsible. I will never take a diabetes drug again. I tried it and I won’t do it again, it’s not for me, it’s not good“.

He warned about misuse of Ozempic too Remi Bader. The influencer in an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast revealed that he started taking Ozempic, but that he stopped and noticed several side effects on his body: “I recovered double the weight” she explained. The tiktoker invited not to fall into the trap and not to take the drug if not necessary, because it is dangerous for her and disrespectful for the sick: “There isn’t enough for the people who need it“.

Ozempic on TikTok

On TikTok, several creators are showing the world their use of Ozempic. The hashtag #ozempicjourney is viral in which the effects of the drug on the body are shown, the drastic and dangerous weight loss. Faced with what seems to have become a fashion, Aifa expressed itself harshly warning against this trend, which increases the already rampant fat phobia and endangers the lives of many people.