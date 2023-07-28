Home » The sultry alert returns on Sunday, orange stamps in 10 cities – Healthcare
Health

After a few days of break, Italian cities are preparing to face another heat wave, which will lead, on Sunday, to 10 orange stickers, an indication of high temperatures and conditions that can have negative effects for frail people, the elderly and children. This is shown by the data of the Bulletin on heat waves, updated daily on the website of the Ministry of Health.

If still today the stickers are all green and yellow, tomorrow, after a break that lasts from 20 July, the first orange sticker will reappear in Perugia. Then on Sunday, another 9 cities will be added among the 27 monitored: Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Palermo, breaking latest news, Rieti, Rome. While for the other 18 the stamps will remain green or yellow.

There are 4 levels of risk used by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health to inform citizens of the expected heat waves: the green dot indicates meteorological conditions that do not pose health risks; the yellow pre-warning one indicates that they may precede the occurrence of a heat wave; the orange one indicates high temperatures and conditions that can have adverse effects in susceptible population groups, such as the elderly and children. Finally, the red dot indicates a heat wave, with conditions that involve a high risk for the entire population.

