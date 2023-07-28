Home » Huang Kunming Visits and Condoles Officers and Soldiers of Troops Stationed in Guangdong for Army Day
Huang Kunming Visits and Condoles Officers and Soldiers of Troops Stationed in Guangdong for Army Day

Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, paid a visit to officers and soldiers of the troops stationed in Guangdong on July 27, ahead of the upcoming Army Day of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Huang Kunming also attended the 2023 “August 1” Supporting Army Condolences Conference in Guangdong Province. During his visit, Huang Kunming toured the army’s honor room, soldiers’ dormitory, and training facilities, where he listened to relevant introductions and gained a deep understanding of the working and living conditions of the officers and soldiers.

