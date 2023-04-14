Vladimir Putin’s Russia should announce the end of the conflict in Ukraine. To say it is not a foreign leader or an international institution, but Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of that Wagner group which for months has been fighting alongside the ordinary troops of Moscow – with not always idyllic relations – on the key fronts of the war against Ukraine . “The ideal option would be to announce the end of the conflict, to inform everyone that Russia has achieved the expected results – and in a sense we have indeed achieved them,” Prigozhin wrote in a text published today, Friday 14 April, quoted by the Kyiv Independent. Once this is done, the head of Wagner continues in the text, Russia should dedicate itself to “establishing itself firmly and taking root” in the territories wrested from Ukraine, such as the Donbass. For months now the strenuous battles of Wagner’s mercenaries against the Ukrainian forces – in the last weeks of the war in particular on the streets of Bakhmut – have alternated with the often “rough” positions taken by its exponents, primarily Prigozhin, against decisions and strategies adopted by the Kremlin.

