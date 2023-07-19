New Study Finds Heat Promotes Better Sleep and Protects Against Alzheimer’s

During the summer months, many people struggle with sleepless nights due to the high temperatures. However, a recent study conducted by Northwestern University indicates that the heat may actually improve sleep patterns. The study, published in Current Biology, explains that temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius can lead to an increased desire for afternoon naps and a persistent feeling of sleepiness throughout the day.

Professor Alfredo Berardelli, President of the Italian Society of Neurology, explains, “With global warming, these temperatures have now been abundantly exceeded. However, a new study published by the Universities of Montevideo and London, the Center for Genomic Medicine of Boston, and the Broad Institute of Cambridge reveals a genetic predisposition to siesta, which is associated with enhanced brain development and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The study involved 500,000 individuals between the ages of 40 and 69. Through GWAS studies, researchers evaluated genomic variants statistically associated with disease onset. Brain imaging was also conducted to assess the subjects. Professor Joseph Plazzi, Head of the Laboratories for the Study and Treatment of Sleep Disorders of the IRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna, explains the findings: “Individuals with a genetic predisposition to daytime napping exhibited a total brain volume greater than 15.80 cm3. This suggests that regular daytime naps may provide some protection against neurodegeneration, compensating for nighttime sleep deprivation.” However, the study did not find an increase in the volume of the hippocampus, nor improvements in reaction time and visual memory.

While napping has often been associated with laziness, this new research suggests that those who regularly take short naps can actually benefit from a longer and healthier brain aging process. The study indicates that regular nappers may experience a delay in brain aging of up to 6.5 years.

It’s important to note that a nap should not exceed 15 minutes to avoid a transient decrease in cognitive performance. The study highlights the importance of a short break to relax the brain rather than extended periods of sleep during the day.

These findings provide a new perspective on the benefits of napping and its potential impact on overall brain health. The habit of taking a nap, once considered a sign of laziness, can now be seen as a positive and beneficial practice. So, next time you feel that midday slump, don’t be afraid to take a quick power nap – it may just be what your brain needs to stay healthy and agile.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

